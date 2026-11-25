Should Investors Buy the Stock Market Dip? Analyzing Signals and Risks
By Saqib Iqbal Ahmed
Market Volatility and Investor Sentiment
NEW YORK, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Those looking to buy the dip should tread carefully after the latest stock market ructions, as several options market measures are not offering a convincing signal that the worst is over.
Recent Market Movements
One session after the S&P 500 entered a correction, it jumped nearly 5% on Monday as investors anxious about the outlook for the AI trade cheered the reinstatement of Jensen Huang as CEO of chipmaker Nvidia. A correction is a decline of 10% or more from a recent peak.
Such a dramatic rebound has characterized markets in recent years and upended the old market saying that stocks take the stairs up and the elevator down.
"In the past three and a half years, what we've had is the market taking the elevator both up and down," said Alexis Maubourguet, founder and chief investment officer of Swiss-based ADAPT Investment Managers.
Options Market Signals
While that pattern could repeat, cautious signals are coming from options markets.
The Cboe VIX, an options index known as Wall Street's "fear gauge", has dipped to 27, down from Friday's high of 40, but still well above its long-term median of 17.6.
Futures linked to the index remain in backwardation, a state in which near-term contracts trade above later-dated ones, signaling much greater concern about risk in the coming weeks than further out.
"When you see (VIX) levels that are north of 30 within a curve that's inverted as it is right now, that's historically when tail events are possible in the markets," said Matthew Thompson, co-portfolio manager at Little Harbor Advisors, referring to rare but extreme market shocks.
"We've been adding defensive positioning," he said.
Historical Context of VIX Inversions
Over the past decade, VIX futures curve inversions have typically been short-lived, with a median duration of about four trading sessions. But during severe selloffs, such as the COVID crash in 2020 and the tariff-driven slide in 2025, they have lasted several weeks, according to a Reuters analysis of Cboe Volatility Index futures data.
Monday's market rally helped pull the volatility curve lower. But its continued inversion points to heightened investor unease.
"We think the normalization post-NVDA was too strong, and see value in protection for the coming days," Rocky Fishman, founder of Asym Research, said of the Nvidia effect in a note.
Risks and Opportunities in the Current Market
Political and Regulatory Risks
RISKS ABOUND
The rebound in the AI trade has allayed investors' worst fears, but risks remain. President Donald Trump's attempt to shield Nvidia, by calling for Huang’s return, could pose a longer-term worry, strategists said.
"Jensen Huang’s return as Nvidia CEO may have provided near-term relief for the market, but we believe it will intensify congressional scrutiny of the company, the AI industry, and increases the probability of bipartisan legislation that restricts the sale of advanced technology to China," Raymond James Washington policy analyst Ed Mills said in a note.
The AI rebound provides an opportunity to reduce concentrated exposures, said UBS’s Chief Investment Office.
The December Federal Reserve meeting and increasingly hawkish commentary from policymakers could also roil markets further.
Market Structure and Leverage
More broadly, the recent volatility has done little to change how crowded and correlated various markets have become. An extended period of strong stock market returns has encouraged various forms of leverage and risk-taking in the market, some strategists said.
"I think what was unwound is only the very, very tip of the iceberg," Maubourguet said.
"I think the right question is whether there is still time to get out of risk," he said.
Investor Strategies: Playing It Safe or Buying the Dip?
Short-Term Outlooks
PLAY IT SAFE
Other investors believe the dip will be brief.
"I'm more in the bounce camp," said Noel Smith, chief investment officer of Convex Asset Management. "I'm looking at flow. I'm looking at the trades coming in VIX options," he said, noting the activity suggests traders anticipate calmer markets ahead.
Trump's role in Huang's return has also reminded investors of the "Trump put": the idea that the administration will step in to steady markets if stocks run into trouble, he said.
A change in the Fed's hawkish stance could also boost risk-taking.
"If the Fed pivots, we rip," Smith said.
Waiting for Confirmation
Still, Smith said he would rather wait for confirmation, in the form of subsiding volatility across markets, before calling a bottom.
For now, some investors are playing it safe.
"Mostly a VIX at 30 is closer to a bottom in stocks than the beginning of a big decline ... but the consequences of being wrong are pretty severe here," said Thompson of Little Harbor Advisors.
(Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed; editing by Megan Davies and Jonathan Spicer)