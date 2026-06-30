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Hormuz disruption may have lasting impact on vulnerable economies, UN trade agency says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Hormuz disruption may have lasting impact on vulnerable economies, UN trade agency says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 30, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: June 30, 2026

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UN Says Hormuz Disruption Threatens Long-Term Food and Fuel Prices for Vulnerable Nations

UNCTAD Report Highlights Ongoing Risks from Strait of Hormuz Disruption

Immediate Relief for Energy Markets, Lingering Risks for Vulnerable Economies

GENEVA, June 30 (Reuters) - The U.N. trade and development agency warned on Tuesday that while the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz will bring immediate relief to energy markets, vulnerable economies remain at risk from prolonged increases in food and fuel costs.

Supply Chain Recovery and Market Impact

Food and Transport Systems Face Delayed Recovery

Food and transport systems are likely to take longer than energy markets to recover, as disrupted supply chains need more time to reset following more than 100 days of severe disruption to shipping through the strategic waterway, a U.N. Conference on Trade and Development said in a new report.

Extent of the Disruption

The strait, which normally carries about one-fifth of global oil and gas supplies, was effectively paralysed during the conflict triggered by joint U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran in late February.

Economic Consequences and Price Shocks

Energy Prices and Household Budgets

Although Brent crude has fallen sharply back to around $73 a barrel, close to pre-conflict levels, following the interim U.S.-Iran agreement, UNCTAD said higher fuel, gas and fertiliser costs could continue to feed through into agricultural production, transport costs and household budgets.

Vulnerable Economies and Food Security

Vulnerable economies remain particularly exposed to oil and fertiliser price shocks, while persistently high food prices could place further pressure on poorer households. UNCTAD said a 5% increase in food prices can significantly raise the risk of childhood wasting.

Countries Most at Risk

The agency identified 61 vulnerable economies exposed to oil and cereal import shocks linked to the Strait of Hormuz disruption. Among them is Cape Verde, which relies heavily on imported fuel and has experienced rising electricity, transport and food costs that could continue even after energy markets stabilise.

Call for International Support

Staple food-importing countries such as Yemen also remain highly vulnerable because their fragile economies are ill-equipped to absorb higher grain prices and transport costs. UNCTAD called for international support to help the most exposed countries recover from the recent shocks.

(Reporting by Olivia Le Poidevin;)

Key Takeaways

  • Even with Brent crude easing to about $73 per barrel, indirect effects like elevated fertiliser, fuel and transport costs continue to strain agricultural and household budgets, especially in import‑dependent economies (UNCTAD)
  • Shipping through the Strait has dropped by over 95–97%, sharply reducing flows of oil, LNG and fertiliser and triggering surging freight rates and insurance premiums (UNCTAD)
  • Countries like Cape Verde and Yemen—highly reliant on imported energy and staples—remain exposed; UNCTAD urges international support to help these vulnerable economies recover

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Strait of Hormuz and why is it significant?
The Strait of Hormuz is a strategic waterway that carries about one-fifth of the world's oil and gas supplies, making it vital for global energy markets.
How did the Hormuz disruption affect global markets?
The disruption led to significant increases in food and fuel costs, with ongoing risks for supply chains and vulnerable economies even after the strait's reopening.
Which economies are most affected by the Strait of Hormuz disruption?
UNCTAD identified 61 vulnerable economies at risk, including Cape Verde and Yemen, due to their dependence on imported fuel and staple foods.
Will energy markets recover faster than food and transport systems?
Yes, energy markets are expected to recover more quickly, but food and transport systems may take longer due to disrupted supply chains.
What does the UN recommend for countries impacted by the Strait of Hormuz disruption?
The UN calls for international support to help the most exposed countries recover from price shocks and supply chain disruptions.

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