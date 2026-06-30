Scandinavian Airline SAS Orders 18 Airbus A330neo Jets in Major Investment
Major Fleet Expansion by SAS
TOULOUSE, France, June 30 (Reuters) - Airline SAS is ordering 18 new Airbus A330neo jets, industry sources said on Tuesday.
Details of the Airbus A330neo Order
The Scandinavian carrier said earlier it planned to buy a total of up to 40 widebody aircraft from the European planemaker in what it described as its largest investment.
Significance of the Investment
Impact on SAS Operations and Market Position
(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Sharon Singleton)