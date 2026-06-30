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Airline SAS orders 18 Airbus A330neo, sources say - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Airline SAS orders 18 Airbus A330neo, sources say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 30, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: June 30, 2026

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Scandinavian Airline SAS Orders 18 Airbus A330neo Jets in Major Investment

Major Fleet Expansion by SAS

TOULOUSE, France, June 30 (Reuters) - Airline SAS is ordering 18 new Airbus A330neo jets, industry sources said on Tuesday.

Details of the Airbus A330neo Order

The Scandinavian carrier said earlier it planned to buy a total of up to 40 widebody aircraft from the European planemaker in what it described as its largest investment.

Significance of the Investment

Impact on SAS Operations and Market Position

(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Sharon Singleton)

Key Takeaways

  • SAS’s order includes 18 firm Airbus A330‑900neo jets, complemented by options for additional A330‑300s as part of a broader agreement for up to 40 aircraft, valued at more than $10 billion (aviacionline.com)
  • This marks the largest investment in the airline’s history, following its emergence from Chapter 11 bankruptcy about two years ago, signaling a major fleet renewal to support long‑haul network expansion (airdatanews.com)
  • The order builds on recent modernization efforts, including a 2025 purchase of 55 Embraer E195‑E2 regional jets, and underscores SAS’s strategy to enhance fuel efficiency, lower operating costs, and strengthen its intercontinental reach (airdatanews.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How many Airbus A330neo jets is SAS ordering?
SAS is ordering 18 new Airbus A330neo jets according to industry sources.
Which aircraft model is SAS purchasing from Airbus?
SAS is purchasing the Airbus A330neo widebody aircraft model.
Is this SAS's largest investment in aircraft?
Yes, SAS described this as its largest investment in widebody aircraft.
Where was the SAS Airbus A330neo order reported?
The order was reported in Toulouse, France, by Reuters.

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