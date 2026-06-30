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Britain must invest £89 billion to upgrade power grid, operator says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Britain must invest £89 billion to upgrade power grid, operator says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 30, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: June 30, 2026

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NESO: Britain Needs £89 Billion Investment to Upgrade Power Grid by 2030s

Britain's Power Grid Upgrade: Investment, Challenges, and Implications

By Susanna Twidale

Investment Requirements and Projections

LONDON, June 30 (Reuters) - Britain must invest around £89 billion ($118 billion) through the 2030s to overhaul its power grid, which could face growing inefficiencies and higher costs for consumers without upgrades, the country's grid operator said on Tuesday.

Comparison with Previous Plans

The latest National Energy System Operator estimate represents a rise of around 53% from a plan announced in 2024 and comes as the Labour government faces pressure from opposition parties over its clean power targets and as it seeks to lower energy costs to help with a cost of living squeeze.

Impact on Consumer Bills

Network fees currently make up around 25% of a typical domestic energy bill in Britain.

Key Drivers of Increased Costs

New Offshore Connections and Inflation

The rise is due to recommendations for new offshore connections, such as a £15 billion project to connect wind projects in the Celtic Sea to the grid, and inflation, NESO’s Beyond 2030 report said.

Regulatory Approval and Cost Allocation

Typically network upgrade costs are decided and approved by the energy regulator Ofgem and then added to electricity bills. 

Future Demand and Infrastructure Needs

Growth in Electricity Demand

The upgrades are needed to help meet demand which is expected to grow more than 30% by the mid-2030s, driven by electric vehicles, new housing, industry and AI-enabled data centres, NESO's report said. 

Currency Exchange Rate

($1 = 0.7558 pounds)

(Reporting by Susanna Twidale; Editing by Alexander Smith)

Frequently Asked Questions

How much investment is needed to upgrade Britain's power grid?
According to NESO, around £89 billion ($118 billion) is required through the 2030s to upgrade the grid.
Why is the power grid upgrade necessary?
The upgrade is needed to address growing demand, expected to rise by over 30% by the mid-2030s due to electric vehicles, new housing, industry, and data centres.
What will the upgrades involve?
Upgrades will include new offshore connections and projects like a £15 billion link for wind projects in the Celtic Sea, along with other infrastructure improvements.
How will the upgrade costs affect consumers?
Network fees, making up about 25% of typical domestic bills, could rise as upgrade costs are approved by Ofgem and added to electricity bills.
What factors have led to the increase in the estimated investment?
The increase is due to inflation and additional recommendations for new offshore connections since the previous estimate in 2024.

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