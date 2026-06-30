NESO: Britain Needs £89 Billion Investment to Upgrade Power Grid by 2030s
Britain's Power Grid Upgrade: Investment, Challenges, and Implications
By Susanna Twidale
Investment Requirements and Projections
LONDON, June 30 (Reuters) - Britain must invest around £89 billion ($118 billion) through the 2030s to overhaul its power grid, which could face growing inefficiencies and higher costs for consumers without upgrades, the country's grid operator said on Tuesday.
Comparison with Previous Plans
The latest National Energy System Operator estimate represents a rise of around 53% from a plan announced in 2024 and comes as the Labour government faces pressure from opposition parties over its clean power targets and as it seeks to lower energy costs to help with a cost of living squeeze.
Impact on Consumer Bills
Network fees currently make up around 25% of a typical domestic energy bill in Britain.
Key Drivers of Increased Costs
New Offshore Connections and Inflation
The rise is due to recommendations for new offshore connections, such as a £15 billion project to connect wind projects in the Celtic Sea to the grid, and inflation, NESO’s Beyond 2030 report said.
Regulatory Approval and Cost Allocation
Typically network upgrade costs are decided and approved by the energy regulator Ofgem and then added to electricity bills.
Future Demand and Infrastructure Needs
Growth in Electricity Demand
The upgrades are needed to help meet demand which is expected to grow more than 30% by the mid-2030s, driven by electric vehicles, new housing, industry and AI-enabled data centres, NESO's report said.
Currency Exchange Rate
($1 = 0.7558 pounds)
(Reporting by Susanna Twidale; Editing by Alexander Smith)