EU's Maros Sefcovic Presses for Tangible Results in China Trade Talks by October

EU-China Trade Negotiations and Outlook

Recent High-Level Meetings

BRUSSELS, June 29 (Reuters) - EU trade chief Maros Sefcovic, who met China's commerce minister Wang Wentao in Brussels on Monday, said he wanted talks on trade to yield tangible results by October, during a scheduled trip to Beijing.

Talks were "intensive, focused and constructive," he told reporters on Monday, adding both national delegations will keep talking during the evening.

Timeline for Deliverables

"We think that between now and October, our teams have sufficient time to deliver tangible results," he said. Wang invited him to travel to Beijing in October.

Key Issues in the Trade Dialogue

Addressing the Trade Imbalance

Sefcovic insisted the EU wants the talks to address the widening trade gap.

"China's exports to the EU keep rising, while our market share in China keeps shrinking. This trend is not sustainable and the status quo is not an option," he said.

Working Groups and Focus Areas

He said both sides set up groups to discuss trade balance, export controls, intellectual property and WTO reform.

Rare Earths and Supply Chain Security

The assurances given by China that rare earth controls will not disrupt EU supply chains is positive, he said.

EU Leadership and Trade Surplus Concerns

European Union leaders have asked the Commission, which handles trade relationships for the bloc, to produce results from dialogue with China, as its trade surplus with the EU hit €360.6 billion ($411.95 billion) in 2025, a 15% increase on 2024. The surplus has expanded by 10% in the first four months of this year.

($1 = 0.8754 euros)

(Reporting by Inti Landauro, editing by Charlotte Van Campenhout, Alexandra Hudson)