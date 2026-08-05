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Oil steadies after two-day slump as investors eye Hormuz traffic - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Oil steadies after two-day slump as investors eye Hormuz traffic

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 5, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 5, 2026

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Finance Markets Oil Commodities Energy

Oil Prices Steady After Slump; Market Watches Strait of Hormuz Negotiations

Market Reactions and Ongoing Negotiations

By Helen Clark

Oil Price Movements

PERTH, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Oil steadied on Wednesday after steep falls in the previous two trading sessions, as investors waited to see if efforts to end the U.S.-Iran war and restore traffic through the blockaded Strait of Hormuz were making progress.

Brent crude futures rose 26 cents, or about 0.33%, to $79.62 a barrel by 0110 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures rose 0.16%, or 12 cents, to $75.90 a barrel.

Impact of Diplomatic Efforts

Qatar said on Tuesday mediators were making progress in efforts to end the war, driving oil prices lower, although Tehran has denied U.S. President Donald Trump's assertion that talks are already under way. Brent closed on Tuesday below $80 a barrel for the first time since July 13.

Key Sticking Points in Negotiations

“The main sticking point appears to be whether Iran will continue to insist on a degree of control over the waterway, and whether the U.S. will stand its ground and refuse that outcome,” analysts from IG said in a note.

Brent closed more than 5% lower on Tuesday after the comments from Qatar, extending Monday's steep losses on hopes that an arrangement could soon be reached. Prior to the beginning of the war some 20% of the world’s oil and liquefied natural gas transited through the strait, and in March alone prices rose 50%.

Diplomatic Developments

Trump and Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani discussed efforts to narrow differences between Washington and Tehran and improve the prospects for a lasting settlement during a phone call on Tuesday, Qatar's Emiri office said.

Trump said on Monday that talks with Tehran had started and Iran faced a "last chance" to reach a deal. Iranian officials insisted no negotiations with the U.S. were taking place.

U.S. Oil Inventory Data

U.S. crude and gasoline inventories rose while distillate stocks fell last week, market sources said on Tuesday, citing data from the American Petroleum Institute.

Crude stocks rose by about 2.7 million barrels in the week ended July 31, the sources said on condition of anonymity.

Official numbers from the EIA, the statistical arm of the U.S. Department of Energy, are due at 10:30 a.m. ET (1430 GMT) on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Helen Clark; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Key Takeaways

  • Brent crude traded at around $79.62 and U.S. WTI near $75.90 early Wednesday, rebounding slightly after steep losses tied to optimism about talks aiming to reopen the vital Strait of Hormuz.
  • Mediation efforts by Qatar and Oman reportedly made progress toward restoring traffic through the Hormuz Strait, a corridor that normally handles roughly 20% of global oil and LNG exports.
  • Market sentiment remains fragile amid mixed signals: Iran denies active talks with the U.S. while analysts warn that control over the waterway remains a key obstacle, and U.S. crude inventories—as reported by the American Petroleum Institute—show building stocks ahead of EIA data.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did oil prices fall sharply earlier this week?
Oil prices dropped more than 5% after comments from Qatar on progress toward ending the U.S.-Iran conflict and restoring Hormuz traffic.
What is the significance of the Strait of Hormuz for global oil markets?
About 20% of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas transited the strait before the conflict, making it a key passage for global energy supplies.
Are negotiations occurring between the U.S. and Iran?
U.S. President Trump claims talks have started, but Iranian officials deny that any negotiations are taking place.
What are current oil price levels according to the article?
Brent crude futures rose to $79.62 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures increased to $75.90 a barrel.
How have oil inventories changed according to recent data?
U.S. crude and gasoline inventories rose last week, while distillate stocks fell, according to market sources.

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