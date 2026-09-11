GSK to Shut Dresden Vaccine Factory in 2027, Threatening 641 Jobs in Germany
Details and Implications of the Dresden Factory Closure
By Puyaan Singh and Bhanvi Satija
Overview of the Closure
Sept 11 (Reuters) - GSK said on Friday it will be shutting down a vaccine factory in Dresden, Germany, which its website showed produces flu and hepatitis shots, in the summer of 2027.
Impact on Employment
The closure would put 641 jobs at risk, according to German trade union Industriegewerkschaft Bergbau, Chemie, Energie (IGBCE).
Union Response and Local Concerns
Here are more details:
- IGBCE plans to fight the closure. The union said employees had been informed of the plans on Thursday and that both it and the plant's works council opposed the closure.
- Closing the plant could cost the eastern state of Saxony highly skilled industrial jobs and deprive Germany of important pharmaceutical manufacturing expertise, the union said.
- The Dresden facility makes traditional egg-based flu vaccines.
GSK’s Vaccine Development Strategy
- GSK will advance its mRNA-based seasonal influenza vaccine candidate to a late-stage trial this month after mid-stage data showed it generated stronger immune responses than currently approved standard- and high-dose shots in younger and older adults.
Broader Industry Context
- In a separate development, Volkswagen last week announced a radical restructuring plan that could lead to 50,000 additional job cuts worldwide and the closure of major factories in Germany, including three in Saxony.
(Reporting by Puyaan Singh in Bengaluru and Bhanvi Satija in London; Editing by Shreya Biswas)