GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Fourth sanctioned LNG tanker, Christophe De Margerie, at Russia's Arctic LNG 2 plant - Global Banking & Finance Review
The image showcases the Christophe De Margerie tanker docking at Russia's Arctic LNG 2, highlighting ongoing LNG export challenges amidst U.S. sanctions.
Finance

GSK to shut vaccine factory in Germany, putting 641 jobs at risk

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 11, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 11, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Pharmaceuticals Job Losses Germany Industry News

GSK to Shut Dresden Vaccine Factory in 2027, Threatening 641 Jobs in Germany

Details and Implications of the Dresden Factory Closure

By Puyaan Singh and Bhanvi Satija

Overview of the Closure

Sept 11 (Reuters) - GSK said on Friday it will be shutting down a vaccine factory in Dresden, Germany, which its website showed produces flu and hepatitis shots, in the summer of 2027.

Impact on Employment

The closure would put 641 jobs at risk, according to German trade union Industriegewerkschaft Bergbau, Chemie, Energie (IGBCE).

Union Response and Local Concerns

Here are more details:

  • IGBCE plans to fight the closure. The union said employees had been informed of the plans on Thursday and that both it and the plant's works council opposed the closure.
  • Closing the plant could cost the eastern state of Saxony highly skilled industrial jobs and deprive Germany of important pharmaceutical manufacturing expertise, the union said.
  • The Dresden facility makes traditional egg-based flu vaccines.

GSK’s Vaccine Development Strategy

  • GSK will advance its mRNA-based seasonal influenza vaccine candidate to a late-stage trial this month after mid-stage data showed it generated stronger immune responses than currently approved standard- and high-dose shots in younger and older adults.

Broader Industry Context

  • In a separate development, Volkswagen last week announced a radical restructuring plan that could lead to 50,000 additional job cuts worldwide and the closure of major factories in Germany, including three in Saxony.

(Reporting by Puyaan Singh in Bengaluru and Bhanvi Satija in London; Editing by Shreya Biswas)

Key Takeaways

  • GSK intends to shut its long-standing Dresden vaccine facility—producing flu and hepatitis shots—by summer 2027 or into 2028, citing overcapacity and declining demand (dnn.de).
  • The planned closure threatens about 641 jobs, prompting pushback from the union IGBCE and the works council, who accuse GSK of undermining social partnership and call for political intervention (presseportal.de).
  • The union warns that shutting the plant would cost Saxony highly skilled jobs and erode Germany’s pharmaceutical manufacturing expertise; they demand the federal and state governments convene a summit to explore alternatives (presseportal.de).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is GSK shutting down its vaccine factory in Dresden?
GSK announced it will shut its Dresden vaccine factory by summer 2027, though specific reasons were not detailed in the article.
How many jobs are at risk due to the GSK factory closure?
The closure puts 641 jobs at risk according to the German trade union IGBCE.
What vaccines does the Dresden GSK facility produce?
The Dresden plant produces traditional egg-based flu and hepatitis vaccines.
What actions is the trade union IGBCE taking regarding the closure?
IGBCE plans to fight the factory closure and both the union and the plant's works council oppose the move.
How will the closure affect pharmaceutical expertise in Germany?
The union claims shutting the plant could deprive Germany of important pharmaceutical manufacturing expertise and skilled industrial jobs.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Twenty-five years after September 11, Americans reflect on attack that changed a nation

Twenty-five years after September 11, Americans reflect on attack that changed a nation

Image for Poste Italiane secures 66.6% of Telecom Italia at end of offer period

Poste Italiane secures 66.6% of Telecom Italia at end of offer period

Image for London shares trim weekly losses after boost from banks

London shares trim weekly losses after boost from banks

Image for Oil falls but on track for sharp weekly gain on supply concerns; US diesel hits record high

Oil falls but on track for sharp weekly gain on supply concerns; US diesel hits record high

Image for Tesla eyes European freight market with long-delayed Semi truck

Tesla eyes European freight market with long-delayed Semi truck

Image for UK-backed debt coalition to push wider use of payment pause clauses

UK-backed debt coalition to push wider use of payment pause clauses

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for EU dropped aluminium scrap duty plan over India concerns, sources say
EU dropped aluminium scrap duty plan over India concerns, sources say
Image for Sweden's fractured left holds slim lead in polls before Sunday election
Sweden's fractured left holds slim lead in polls before Sunday election
Image for PE firm Waterland ends alliance with Giacom in Gamma takeover pursuit
PE firm Waterland ends alliance with Giacom in Gamma takeover pursuit
Image for Dollar edges higher against Swiss franc after US inflation data
Dollar edges higher against Swiss franc after US inflation data
Image for Netherlands signs intent to buy Saab GlobalEye surveillance jet
Netherlands signs intent to buy Saab GlobalEye surveillance jet
Image for Crypto firm Bitcoin Suisse to cut up to half of jobs in Switzerland
Crypto firm Bitcoin Suisse to cut up to half of jobs in Switzerland
Image for US 10-year borrowing costs pull back from 5% in reprieve for Bessent
US 10-year borrowing costs pull back from 5% in reprieve for Bessent
Image for BlackRock private credit fund redemption requests ease in third quarter
BlackRock private credit fund redemption requests ease in third quarter
Image for UK lawmakers reject bid to legalise assisted dying
UK lawmakers reject bid to legalise assisted dying
Image for Bond yields near multi-year peaks, Wall Street surges on accelerating US prices
Bond yields near multi-year peaks, Wall Street surges on accelerating US prices
Image for Exclusive-Colgate-Palmolive seeks to divest some personal care brands, sources say
Exclusive-Colgate-Palmolive seeks to divest some personal care brands, sources say
Image for Russian central bank holds key rate steady ahead of election
Russian central bank holds key rate steady ahead of election
View All Finance Posts