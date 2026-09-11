Persistent Rise in Energy Prices Could Impact Euro Zone Consumption by Autumn
Potential Economic Effects of Rising Energy Prices
Expert Insights from the European Central Bank
WEXFORD, Ireland, Sept 11 (Reuters) - A persistent rise in energy prices could hit personal consumption in the euro zone before the end of the year but remains an uncertain issue for policymakers, European Central Bank Chief Economist Philip Lane said on Friday.
Uncertainty for Policymakers
"What we see now is a rise in energy prices, if that persists, maybe that will hit consumption in the autumn, and so that remains an uncertain issue," Lane told a conference in Ireland.
Reporting and Editorial Credits
(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Chris Reese)