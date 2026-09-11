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Persistent energy price rise could hurt consumption by autumn, ECB's Lane says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Persistent energy price rise could hurt consumption by autumn, ECB's Lane says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 11, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 11, 2026

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Persistent Rise in Energy Prices Could Impact Euro Zone Consumption by Autumn

Potential Economic Effects of Rising Energy Prices

Expert Insights from the European Central Bank

WEXFORD, Ireland, Sept 11 (Reuters) - A persistent rise in energy prices could hit personal consumption in the euro zone before the end of the year but remains an uncertain issue for policymakers, European Central Bank Chief Economist Philip Lane said on Friday.

Uncertainty for Policymakers

"What we see now is a rise in energy prices, if that persists, maybe that will hit consumption in the autumn, and so that remains an uncertain issue," Lane told a conference in Ireland.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Chris Reese)

Key Takeaways

  • Philip Lane cautioned that sustained energy price increases may hit euro‑zone personal consumption before year‑end, though the impact remains uncertain for policy decisions. (ecb.europa.eu)
  • ECB projections foresee headline inflation peaking around 3.6 % in late 2026 due to energy cost surges, before moderating as energy prices ease. (ecb.europa.eu)
  • Alternative scenarios illustrate downside risks: prolonged energy shocks could slow GDP growth and sustain inflation above target, underscoring uncertainty facing monetary policy. (ecb.europa.eu)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How could persistent energy price rises affect the euro zone?
If energy prices continue to increase, they may reduce personal consumption in the euro zone before the end of the year.
Who commented on the impact of rising energy prices?
European Central Bank Chief Economist Philip Lane addressed the issue at a conference in Ireland.
When could the impact on euro zone consumption be felt?
The impact could be seen by autumn if the rise in energy prices persists.
Is the energy price issue certain for policymakers?
No, the potential impact of energy price rises remains uncertain for policymakers according to the ECB.

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