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Global equity funds draw inflows for 11th week as upbeat earnings lift sentiment - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Global equity funds draw inflows for 11th week as upbeat earnings lift sentiment

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 7, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 7, 2026

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Global Equity Funds Attract Inflows for 11th Consecutive Week as Earnings Beat Forecasts

Overview of Recent Global Fund Flows and Market Drivers

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Global equity funds recorded inflows for an 11th consecutive week, as optimism about a strong earnings season and cooling crude oil prices boosted investors' appetite for risk assets.

Investors poured a net $21.15 billion into global equity funds for the week ended August 5, following roughly $27.72 billion in net purchases the previous week, according to LSEG Lipper data.

Corporate Earnings and Market Sentiment

Amazon reported its strongest cloud growth in more than four years last week. Caterpillar, widely viewed as a bellwether for the global industrial economy, and Palantir Technologies posted strong results earlier this week.

Earnings data from around 808 MSCI World constituent companies that have reported so far show that their combined profits for the latest quarter rose 40.9% from a year earlier, with about 75% beating analysts' forecasts.

Regional Fund Flows

By region, European equity funds attracted $12.52 billion—the largest weekly inflow since July 8—while Asian funds recorded $8.15 billion in inflows. U.S. funds, however, bucked the trend, with about $1.58 billion in outflows.

Sectoral Fund Performance

Among sectoral funds, inflows into technology funds eased to a six-week low of $1.44 billion. Industrials, consumer discretionary and healthcare funds recorded net purchases of $1.08 billion, $710 million and $653 million, respectively.

Bond and Money Market Fund Trends

Bond Fund Inflows

Meanwhile, investors added a net $12.27 billion to global bond funds, marking their largest weekly net purchase in three weeks.

High-Yield and Short-Term Bonds

High-yield funds attracted $3.66 billion, the largest weekly inflow in five weeks. Short-term bond funds and loan participation funds recorded inflows of $3.43 billion and $915 million, respectively.

Money Market and Commodity Funds

Money market funds attracted net inflows of $57.48 billion, ending a three-week run of net outflows.

Among commodity funds, gold and other precious metals funds remained popular for a fourth consecutive week, attracting net inflows of $345 million. Energy funds, meanwhile, recorded a second straight weekly outflow of $153 million.

Emerging Markets Investment Activity

In emerging markets, equity funds gained momentum, with weekly inflows climbing to a more than five-month high of $9.26 billion. Bond funds also attracted $303 million in net investments, data covering 28,959 funds showed.

(Reporting by Gaurav Dogra; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)

Key Takeaways

  • Global equity funds drew $21.15 billion for the week ended Aug 5, extending an uninterrupted 11‑week inflow streak amid robust earnings and cooling oil prices.
  • Amazon delivered its strongest cloud growth in over four years, reinforcing enthusiasm in tech and fueling momentum across equity markets.
  • Regional flows were led by Europe ($12.52 billion) and Asia ($8.15 billion), while U.S. equity funds saw outflows; bond and money‑market funds also experienced significant inflows.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much money flowed into global equity funds for the week ended August 5?
Global equity funds recorded net inflows of $21.15 billion for the week ended August 5.
What factors contributed to the recent inflows into equity funds?
Optimism from a strong earnings season and cooling crude oil prices boosted investor sentiment, driving inflows.
Which regions saw the largest equity fund inflows?
European equity funds attracted $12.52 billion, while Asian funds saw $8.15 billion in inflows.
Which sectors received the most inflows?
Technology, industrials, consumer discretionary, and healthcare funds all saw net purchases, with technology funds at $1.44 billion.
How did emerging market funds perform?
Emerging market equity funds saw inflows rise to a five-month high of $9.26 billion; bond funds attracted $303 million.

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