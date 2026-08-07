GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Italian consortium acquiring Esso fuel stations in strategic financial deal - Global Banking & Finance Review
The image depicts the acquisition of Esso's 1,200 fuel stations by an Italian consortium, highlighting the strategic impact on Italy's fuel distribution network.
Finance

Kingspan raises profit forecast on booming data centre demand

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 7, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 7, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

Kingspan raises profit forecast on booming data centre demand

Main Financial Highlights and Company Outlook

Profit Guidance and Market Performance

DUBLIN, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Ireland's Kingspan raised full-year profit guidance on Friday, citing data centre construction operations that the building materials company says are benefiting from a burgeoning tech sector it says is detached from the regular economy.

Shares in the company were up 13% in early trading.

Updated Profit Forecasts

• Kingspan expects full-year trading profit to jump by about 18% to €1.13 billion ($1.30 billion), up from a forecast of €1.05 billion in late April.

• CEO Gene Murtagh told analysts that further trading profit growth to €1.3 billion should be achievable in 2027.

• The company said it can also reasonably expect to break through €10 billion in annual revenue for the first time.

Operational Performance and Business Segments

First Half Results and Data Centre Business

• The insulation specialist's trading profit rose 10% year on year in the first half to €487 million, including a currency hit of €8.4 million and €4.5 million of costs from an abandoned IPO of its ADVNSYS data centre business.

ADVNSYS Growth and Order Backlog

• ADVNSYS, which produces infrastructure such as liquid cooling and air-handling technologies for data centres, increased first half sales by 34%, with its order intake and backlog up more than 100% year on year.

Share Buyback and Investment Activity

• Kingspan has paused its previously announced €650 million share buyback programme, it said. It had returned €149 million to shareholders by the end of 2025.

• Murtagh said Kingspan will look at larger potential acquisitions but not stretch its net debt beyond two times earnings, against the current ratio of 1.56 times.

• The group invested a total of €233.6 million in the first six months, two thirds of which was on capital expenditure, with new facilities built or commissioned in the United States, Vietnam and Australia.

Additional Information

($1 = 0.8680 euros)

(Reporting by Padraic HalpinEditing by David Goodman)

Key Takeaways

  • Strong ADVNSYS performance: first‑half sales up 34 %, order intake and backlog more than double year‑on‑year, reinforcing data‑centre growth backdrop.
  • Upgrade to profit guidance—from €1.05 billion to €1.13 billion—reflects resilient margins despite currency headwinds and IPO‑related costs.
  • Kingspan continues global expansion: significant capex in US, Vietnam, Australia; but has paused its €650 million buyback, having returned €149 million so far.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much does Kingspan expect to earn in trading profit for the year?
Kingspan expects trading profit to increase by 18% to €1.13 billion, up from its earlier forecast of €1.05 billion.
What is ADVNSYS and how did it perform?
ADVNSYS is Kingspan's data centre business producing infrastructure like liquid cooling and air-handling systems; it saw first half sales rise 34% and its order backlog more than double year on year.
Has Kingspan paused its share buyback programme?
Yes, Kingspan has paused its €650 million share buyback, having returned €149 million to shareholders by the end of 2025.
Where did Kingspan invest capital in the first half of the year?
Kingspan invested €233.6 million, mainly in capital expenditure and new facilities in the United States, Vietnam, and Australia.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Volkswagen to overhaul US strategy with planned pick-up truck, source says

Volkswagen to overhaul US strategy with planned pick-up truck, source says

Image for Debt burden grows for German suppliers in embattled auto sector, study shows

Debt burden grows for German suppliers in embattled auto sector, study shows

Image for Russian court hands publisher suspended sentence over 'LGBT propaganda', TASS reports

Russian court hands publisher suspended sentence over 'LGBT propaganda', TASS reports

Image for Norway will speed up onshore wind power developments, government says

Norway will speed up onshore wind power developments, government says

Image for Sterling inches lower as markets focus on Mideast developments, U.S. payrolls

Sterling inches lower as markets focus on Mideast developments, U.S. payrolls

Image for UK stock indexes set for fourth week of gains, miners rally

UK stock indexes set for fourth week of gains, miners rally

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Retailers tap AI shopping traffic but fight to keep customer data
Retailers tap AI shopping traffic but fight to keep customer data
Image for Soccer-Premier League clubs trade gambling sponsors for fintech, sovereign investment - report
Soccer-Premier League clubs trade gambling sponsors for fintech, sovereign investment - report
Image for Putin clears way for state to sell 30% stake in Moscow's biggest airport
Putin clears way for state to sell 30% stake in Moscow's biggest airport
Image for Airbus reports stable July deliveries, confirms China orders
Airbus reports stable July deliveries, confirms China orders
Image for UK regulator proposes Lidl, Aldi should follow same rules as competitors
UK regulator proposes Lidl, Aldi should follow same rules as competitors
Image for UK's Oxford Biomedica tumbles after annual revenue forecast cut
UK's Oxford Biomedica tumbles after annual revenue forecast cut
Image for Rheinmetall CEO expects ATACMS revenues from 2028, Boxer deal by year-end
Rheinmetall CEO expects ATACMS revenues from 2028, Boxer deal by year-end
Image for Germany's security council discusses drone incident at air cargo hub
Germany's security council discusses drone incident at air cargo hub
Image for Markets aren't going on a summer holiday
Markets aren't going on a summer holiday
Image for Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan to sign joint defence deal amid regional turmoil
Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan to sign joint defence deal amid regional turmoil
Image for Global equity funds draw inflows for 11th week as upbeat earnings lift sentiment
Global equity funds draw inflows for 11th week as upbeat earnings lift sentiment
Image for European corporate profits set to grow at fastest rate since 2022
European corporate profits set to grow at fastest rate since 2022
View All Finance Posts