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Getty Images scraps Shutterstock merger - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Getty Images scraps Shutterstock merger

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 30, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: June 30, 2026

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Getty Images scraps $3.7 billion merger with Shutterstock over UK scrutiny

Getty Images and Shutterstock Merger Termination: Key Details and Implications

Background of the Merger

June 30 (Reuters) - Getty Images said on Tuesday it has called off its planned merger with Shutterstock due to the UK competition regulator's requirement to sell Shutterstock's editorial business as a condition for approval.

Two of the largest players in the licensed visual content industry announced the deal in January last year to create a $3.7 billion stock-image powerhouse geared for the AI era.

UK Competition and Markets Authority's Involvement

Conditional Approval and Regulatory Concerns

Britain's Competition and Markets Authority in May conditionally approved the merger, requiring Shutterstock to sell its editorial arm to address concerns over the supply of news content in the country.

The regulator's independent inquiry group had found that the editorial business, if not sold, would reduce choice for UK media outlets and could ultimately raise prices for customers, as Shutterstock is one of the "few meaningful" rivals to Getty.

Termination of the Merger Agreement

Getty's Response and Next Steps

Getty was not obligated to accept this condition under the terms of the merger agreement and will officially terminate the deal after the extended deadline of July 6, the company said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

Exploration of Strategic Financing Options

Getty said its board also plans to engage a financial adviser to explore strategic financing options for the company.

Financial Implications of the Termination

Termination Fees and Stock Market Reaction

Shutterstock and Getty had each agreed to pay a $32.7 million termination fee to the other party under certain circumstances if their proposed merger collapses, according to the terms of the agreement. Getty faces a $40 million fee if Shutterstock exercises its financing termination right, though Getty would not be required to pay both fees.

Shares of Getty were down 1.1% at $0.85 in volatile extended trading, while those of Shutterstock plunged about 31% to $9.57.

Industry Context

Getty competes with Reuters and the Associated Press in providing photos and videos for editorial use.

(Reporting by Jaspreet Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Key Takeaways

  • The UK’s CMA blocked the merger unless Shutterstock divested its global editorial business—including brands like Shutterstock Editorial, Backgrid and Splash—citing competition concerns in UK media markets.
  • Getty and Shutterstock had proposed remedies previously, but the CMA’s in‑depth Phase 2 investigation held that only a full divestiture would preserve competition in editorial content in the UK.
  • The combined deal was valued at around $3.7 billion, with projected cost synergies of $150–200 million annually, but those efficiencies could not overcome regulatory hurdles in the UK.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was the Getty Images and Shutterstock merger called off?
The merger was called off because the UK's competition watchdog required Shutterstock to sell its editorial business as a condition for approval.
What condition did the UK competition watchdog set for the merger?
The UK competition watchdog insisted on the sale of Shutterstock's editorial business for the merger to be approved.
Who reported on the cancellation of the Getty Images and Shutterstock merger?
The news was reported by Jaspreet Singh in Bengaluru and edited by Maju Samuel.
When did Getty Images announce the cancellation of the Shutterstock merger?
Getty Images announced the cancellation on June 30.

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