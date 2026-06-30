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Italy's state railways chief Donnarumma resigns after clash with government

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 30, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: June 30, 2026

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Italy Railways CEO Donnarumma Steps Down Following Disputes with Government

Resignation of Stefano Donnarumma from Ferrovie dello Stato

June 30 (Reuters) - Italy's state-controlled railway company Ferrovie dello Stato said on Tuesday that Stefano Donnarumma had resigned as chief executive officer, following months of disagreements with the government.

Background and Causes of Disagreement

• Reuters reported last week that Donnarumma was set to depart as relations with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's government came under strain during recurring disruptions and delays on the rail network, largely linked to maintenance and upgrading work.

Government Concerns and Disputed Decisions

• The Italian government was unhappy with some of Donnarumma's past decisions, such as the integration of two rail-sector companies, and was also against his intention to tap foreign funds to invest in the group's high-speed rail business, Reuters reported, citing sources.

Potential Successor

• Gianpiero Strisciuglio, head of FS' train operator unit Trenitalia, was indicated by sources as the frontrunner to replace him, Reuters reported.

Official Statement and Future Plans

FS Group's Response

• FS, in its statement on Tuesday, did not disclose a reason for Donnarumma's exit. He took over at FS in June 2024 after previously leading power grid operator Terna.

Commitment to Industrial Plan

• "The FS Group confirms its commitment to implementing the industrial plan, ensuring operational continuity, management efficiency and the full execution of investment programs serving the country's mobility needs," the group said.

(Reporting by Natalia Bueno Rebolledo in Mexico City; Editing by Mark Porter)

Key Takeaways

  • Donnarumma’s early resignation follows irritation by Transport Minister Matteo Salvini over rail disruptions, despite improved punctuality and completion of NRRP goals (€25 billion investments, June punctuality +7%, €30 million profit) (ansa.it)
  • Conflict focused on disagreements over integration of rail-sector companies and Donnarumma’s plan to tap foreign investment for high-speed rail, which the government opposed (repubblica.it)
  • Gianpiero Strisciuglio is the leading internal candidate to assume the FS Group CEO post, though his nomination faces criticism due to his connection to the 2023 Brandizzo accident, and he must soon present a detailed strategic plan to the Transport Ministry (repubblica.it)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Stefano Donnarumma resign as CEO of Ferrovie dello Stato?
Stefano Donnarumma resigned following months of disagreements with the Italian government regarding his decisions and intentions for the company's development.
Who is likely to replace Stefano Donnarumma as CEO?
Gianpiero Strisciuglio, head of FS' train operator unit Trenitalia, is indicated by sources as the frontrunner to replace him.
What triggered the clash between Donnarumma and the government?
The government was unhappy with Donnarumma's integration of rail-sector companies and his plan to seek foreign funds for high-speed rail investments.
Did Ferrovie dello Stato disclose the reason for Donnarumma's exit?
The company did not disclose a reason for Donnarumma's resignation in its official statement.
What did FS Group say about its ongoing plans after the resignation?
FS Group confirmed its commitment to implementing its industrial plan, ensuring operational continuity and investment execution.

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