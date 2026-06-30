Italy Railways CEO Donnarumma Steps Down Following Disputes with Government

Resignation of Stefano Donnarumma from Ferrovie dello Stato

June 30 (Reuters) - Italy's state-controlled railway company Ferrovie dello Stato said on Tuesday that Stefano Donnarumma had resigned as chief executive officer, following months of disagreements with the government.

Background and Causes of Disagreement

• Reuters reported last week that Donnarumma was set to depart as relations with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's government came under strain during recurring disruptions and delays on the rail network, largely linked to maintenance and upgrading work.

Government Concerns and Disputed Decisions

• The Italian government was unhappy with some of Donnarumma's past decisions, such as the integration of two rail-sector companies, and was also against his intention to tap foreign funds to invest in the group's high-speed rail business, Reuters reported, citing sources.

Potential Successor

• Gianpiero Strisciuglio, head of FS' train operator unit Trenitalia, was indicated by sources as the frontrunner to replace him, Reuters reported.

Official Statement and Future Plans

FS Group's Response

• FS, in its statement on Tuesday, did not disclose a reason for Donnarumma's exit. He took over at FS in June 2024 after previously leading power grid operator Terna.

Commitment to Industrial Plan

• "The FS Group confirms its commitment to implementing the industrial plan, ensuring operational continuity, management efficiency and the full execution of investment programs serving the country's mobility needs," the group said.

(Reporting by Natalia Bueno Rebolledo in Mexico City; Editing by Mark Porter)