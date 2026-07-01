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Oil ticks higher as Iran's refusal to meet US envoys dims ceasefire hopes - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Oil ticks higher as Iran's refusal to meet US envoys dims ceasefire hopes

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 1, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 1, 2026

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Finance Markets Oil Geopolitics

Oil Prices Tick Higher as Iran Declines Talks with US Envoys, Fueling Market Uncertainty

Market Reactions and Geopolitical Developments

Oil Price Movements Amid Diplomatic Tensions

July 1 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose in early trade on Wednesday as investors responded to news that Iran will not be meeting with U.S. envoys, a further strain on the interim ceasefire agreed between the two in the four-month-long war.

Brent futures rose 50 cents or 0.69% to $73.45 a barrel at 1208 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude climbed 63 cents, or 0.91%, to $70.13 a barrel.

Diplomatic Efforts and Regional Responses

U.S. President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner and envoy Steve Witkoff arrived in Doha for what the White House described as "high level" talks on Tuesday, but Iran and host Qatar said they would meet with mediators, rather than the Iranians themselves.

Qatar said Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani was among those to meet with Witkoff and Kushner.

Historical Context and Recent Trends

Quarterly Losses in Oil Markets

Brent fell by around $45 a barrel between the first and second quarters of this year, its largest quarterly loss since 2008 during the financial crisis. U.S. crude futures meanwhile fell by around $31, their largest quarterly loss since 2020, when the Covid-19 pandemic crushed global oil demand. 

The declines followed progress toward ending the Middle East conflict, pulling back from the sharp gains triggered earlier by the hostilities.

Analyst Forecasts and Strait of Hormuz Developments

Analysts have cut their 2026 oil price forecasts for the first time since the Iran war began, after five straight monthly increases, as the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz eased concerns over prolonged supply disruptions, a Reuters poll showed on Tuesday.

US Policy and Oil Flow Recovery

U.S. Vice President JD Vance said Iran would be prevented from charging tolls through the strait, telling The Michael Knowles Show, "This is not going to end in a place where the Iranians are collecting tolls on ships going through the Strait of Hormuz."

Tanker traffic through the critical waterway has started to recover, with Vance claiming that oil flows through the strait had been restored to pre-war levels. 

US Oil Inventory Data and Market Outlook

Recent Inventory Changes

Meanwhile, U.S. crude oil inventories fell again last week while gasoline stocks also declined, market sources said, citing data from the American Petroleum Institute released on Tuesday. [API/S]

Crude stocks fell by 6.1 million barrels in the week ended June 26, the sources said on condition of anonymity.

Upcoming Official Data Release

Markets await official U.S. oil stock data from the Energy Information Administration to be released at 10:30 a.m. EDT on Wednesday. 

(Reporting by Georgina McCartney in HoustonEditing by Shri Navaratnam)

Key Takeaways

  • Iran’s refusal to meet U.S. envoys undermines ceasefire momentum, lifting oil prices.
  • Improved tanker traffic via the Strait of Hormuz eases supply fears, prompting analysts to cut 2026 oil price forecasts.
  • U.S. Vice President stresses Strait should remain toll‑free amid conflicting signals over tolls/fees from Iran.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did oil prices rise on July 1?
Oil prices rose as Iran refused to meet US envoys, increasing fears that the interim ceasefire may not hold.
What are the current Brent and WTI crude oil prices?
Brent futures rose to $73.45 a barrel, while WTI crude climbed to $70.13 a barrel.
How has the Middle East conflict affected oil prices?
The conflict and concerns over the Strait of Hormuz have contributed to volatility and large price movements in the oil markets.
What is the status of US crude oil inventories?
US crude inventories fell by 6.1 million barrels in the week ended June 26, according to the American Petroleum Institute.

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