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Germany plans AI cooperation deal with Nvidia, Handelsblatt says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Germany plans AI cooperation deal with Nvidia, Handelsblatt says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 15, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 15, 2026

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Germany to Announce AI Cooperation Deal With Nvidia to Advance Industry Innovation

Germany's Strategic AI Partnership With Nvidia

Overview of the Cooperation Agreement

BERLIN, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Germany plans a wide-ranging cooperation agreement with US chip maker Nvidia to boost the take-up of artificial intelligence in German industry, business daily Handelsblatt said on Thursday, citing people familiar with the issue.

It said the deal would be announced next week at the Invest in Germany conference in Berlin, where Nvidia Chief Executive Jensen Huang will be a guest.

Objectives of the AI Deal

The aim of the deal would be two-fold, the newspaper said. Firstly, it would create the basis for physical AI tools, used in training robots or self-driving vehicles. Secondly, it would help to create high-performance AI models for industry.

Investment and Project Details

The newspaper said the agreement would involve investments in the hundreds of millions of euros.

It said the agreement would be formed around the SOOFI project - Sovereign Open Source Foundation Models - launched in Germany last year to develop large AI models in collaboration with research institutions, universities, and AI companies.

Government Response and Future Outlook

No comment was immediately available from the German government, which said last month it remained committed to further development of AI capacity to strengthen Europe's digital sovereignty.

(Reporting by James Mackenzie; Editing by Susan Fenton)

Key Takeaways

  • The cooperation will support physical AI applications (robots, autonomous vehicles) and industrial AI model development using Nvidia’s Nemotron and Cosmos platforms, backed by hundreds of millions of euros in investment (handelsblatt.com).
  • The agreement builds on the Soofi (Sovereign Open Source Foundation Models) consortium, funded with ~€20 million and hosting open‑source model development on Deutsche Telekom’s Industrial AI Cloud (handelsblatt.com).
  • Soofi S, the consortium’s first open‑source foundation model, was trained in early 2026 on German sovereign infrastructure, demonstrating European digital sovereignty via transparent AI development (iis.fraunhofer.de).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the purpose of Germany's AI cooperation deal with Nvidia?
The deal aims to promote the adoption of artificial intelligence in German industry by creating advanced physical AI tools and high-performance AI models.
When will the Germany-Nvidia AI cooperation be announced?
The agreement is expected to be announced at the Invest in Germany conference in Berlin next week.
What is the SOOFI project mentioned in the agreement?
The SOOFI project, or Sovereign Open Source Foundation Models, was launched in Germany to develop large AI models in partnership with research institutions, universities, and AI companies.
What is the estimated investment for the agreement?
Investments for the cooperation are expected to be in the hundreds of millions of euros.
Who will attend the announcement of the cooperation deal?
Nvidia Chief Executive Jensen Huang is expected to be a guest at the Invest in Germany conference where the deal will be announced.

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