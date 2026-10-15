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Brunello Cucinelli raises 2026 outlook after beating Q3 sales forecasts - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Brunello Cucinelli raises 2026 outlook after beating Q3 sales forecasts

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 15, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 15, 2026

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Brunello Cucinelli Lifts 2026 Revenue Outlook After Strong Q3 Results

Brunello Cucinelli's Q3 Performance and Updated Revenue Outlook

Strong Third-Quarter Results Amid Luxury Sector Slowdown

MILAN, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Brunello Cucinelli posted on Thursday a double-digit growth in third-quarter revenues, standing out in a luxury sector still grappling with a prolonged slowdown, and raised guidance for the current year.

Updated Revenue Growth Outlook for 2026

• The Italian luxury group raised its full-year 2026 revenue growth outlook to around 12% at constant exchange rates, from a previous 10%-11%

Third-Quarter Revenue Details

• Third-quarter revenue rose 13.5% at constant exchange rates to €374.2 million ($419.25 million)

Analyst Expectations and Consensus

• Third-quarter revenue exceeded an LSEG consensus estimate €370 million based on five analysts

Long-Term Strategy and 2027 Forecast

• For 2027, Brunello Cucinelli forecast revenue growth of about 10%

• The company said family control supports its long-term strategy

($1 = 0.8925 euros)

(Reporting by Elisa Anzolin, editing by Alvise Armellini)

Key Takeaways

  • Q3 2026 sales rose 13.5% at constant exchange rates to €374.2 million, surpassing the LSEG consensus of €370 million.
  • Full‑year 2026 revenue growth outlook raised to around 12% (from prior 10‑11%) at constant exchange rates, with a roughly 2.5% negative currency impact.
  • 2027 revenue growth is forecast at about 10%, supported by the company’s enduring family-controlled, long‑term strategy.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was Brunello Cucinelli's Q3 2023 revenue?
Brunello Cucinelli's Q3 revenue rose 13.5% at constant exchange rates to €374.2 million.
What is Brunello Cucinelli's updated 2026 revenue growth outlook?
The company raised its full-year 2026 revenue growth outlook to around 12% at constant exchange rates.
How does family control impact Brunello Cucinelli's strategy?
The company said family control supports its long-term strategy.

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