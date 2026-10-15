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Zurich Airport faces fuel shortage: Swiss government approves reserve withdrawals - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Zurich Airport faces fuel shortage: Swiss government approves reserve withdrawals

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 15, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 15, 2026

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Finance Aviation Swiss Economy

Swiss Government Approves Fuel Reserve Withdrawal for Zurich Airport

Swiss Response to Jet Fuel Supply Challenges at Zurich Airport

ZURICH, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Switzerland authorized withdrawals from mandatory jet fuel reserves to address a looming supply shortage at Zurich Airport, the government said on Thursday.

Causes of the Jet Fuel Supply Shortage

Disruptions and significant delays in international rail freight transport, particularly from Germany, disrupted supplies of aviation fuel, the government statement said.

Impact of Rhine Water Levels on Freight Transport

• Low water levels on the Rhine diverted additional freight traffic onto already heavily used rail lines causing missed deliveries, it added

Government Statement on Zurich Airport Fuel Stocks

• "Without additional measures, the available stocks at Zurich Airport are insufficient to bridge the gap caused by the missed deliveries," the statement said

Details of the Authorized Fuel Reserve Withdrawal

Withdrawal Period and Quantity

• From October 15 to November 1, up to 30,000 cubic metres of jet fuel may be withdrawn, about 6.5% of the current mandatory jet fuel reserves

Situation of Other Fuel Supplies in Switzerland

• Switzerland's supply of gasoline, diesel, and heating oil has deteriorated compared to the previous week, but remains secure, the government said

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Marleen Kaesebier; Editing by Susan Fenton)

Key Takeaways

  • Low Rhine water levels have reduced barge capacity, pushing freight to overloaded rail lines and disrupting jet‑fuel deliveries to Zurich Airport (admin.ch)
  • From October 15 to November 1, Switzerland will release up to 30,000 m³—~6.5%—of its mandatory aviation fuel reserves to cover the gap at Zurich Airport (admin.ch)
  • Despite a slight decline in supply of gasoline, diesel and heating oil compared to the previous week, Switzerland’s overall energy supply remains secure (admin.ch)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Switzerland authorize jet fuel reserve withdrawals at Zurich Airport?
Switzerland authorized the withdrawals to address a fuel shortage caused by international rail disruptions and missed deliveries.
What caused the disruption in aviation fuel supply to Zurich Airport?
International rail freight transport, especially from Germany, was disrupted due to low Rhine water levels and diverted freight traffic.
How much jet fuel may be withdrawn from reserves?
Up to 30,000 cubic metres of jet fuel may be withdrawn from the mandatory reserves between October 15 and November 1.
Is Switzerland's supply of other fuels affected?
While the supply of gasoline, diesel, and heating oil has deteriorated compared to the previous week, it remains secure.

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