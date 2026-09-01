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Belgian company Heylen to take over former Audi Brussels site - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Belgian company Heylen to take over former Audi Brussels site

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 1, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 1, 2026

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Heylen to Acquire Former Audi Brussels Site, Targeting 3,000 New Jobs

Heylen Warehouses' Acquisition and Economic Impact

Acquisition Announcement

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Belgian property company Heylen Warehouses will take over Audi's former plant in Brussels with the goal of restoring 3,000 jobs to the site, said Brussels' regional economy minister Laurent Hublet on Tuesday.

Official Statement from Brussels' Regional Economy Minister

• "We have someone to take over the biggest industrial site in Brussels. This company is Heylen. It's a Belgian company which will aim to bring back activities to this site and make it a key economic driver for Brussels," Hublet told RTBF public television.

Job Creation Goals

• "Our aim is to have 3,000 jobs on this site in three to five years," Hublet said. 

Background on the Audi Brussels Site

Closure of the Plant

• Volkswagen — the parent company of Audi — closed the site in February 2025.

Reasons for Closure

• The site, located in the city's Forest district, had been hit by low demand for Audi's electric luxury SUV Q8 e-tron.

Volkswagen's Broader Strategy

Measures Under Consideration

• Volkswagen is considering measures that could double the planned number of job cuts, close factories and carve out parts of the business as it seeks to revive profits and fend off competition from Chinese rivals.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Key Takeaways

  • Heylen Warehouses, a private logistics and semi-industrial real estate company active across the Benelux, France, and Spain, will repurpose the former Audi Brussels site in Forest, spanning some 50 hectares.(21news.be)
  • The redevelopment plan—tentatively named Rings Park 21—envisions a mixed-use industrial, logistics, data‑center and training hub, projected to generate between 2,500 and 3,000 jobs over approximately ten years.(21news.be)
  • Audi closed the Brussels plant in February 2025 due to weak demand for the Q8 e‑tron, and had been seeking a buyer since then; Heylen’s takeover is expected to complete around June 2026 after due diligence.(lemonde.fr)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who will take over the former Audi plant in Brussels?
Belgian property company Heylen Warehouses will take over the former Audi plant in Brussels.
How many jobs does Heylen aim to restore at the site?
Heylen aims to bring back 3,000 jobs to the former Audi site within three to five years.
Why did Volkswagen close the Audi Brussels plant?
Volkswagen closed the Audi Brussels plant due to low demand for the electric luxury SUV Q8 e-tron.
Where is the former Audi plant located in Brussels?
The former Audi plant is located in the Forest district of Brussels.
What are Volkswagen's future plans for its business?
Volkswagen is considering further job cuts, factory closures, and restructuring to revive profits and compete with Chinese rivals.

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