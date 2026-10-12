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EVs reached 60% of Renault brand car sales in France over past days - brand CEO - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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EVs reached 60% of Renault brand car sales in France over past days - brand CEO

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 12, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 12, 2026

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Finance Automotive Electric Vehicles

Renault's Electric Cars Achieve 60% of Brand Sales in France Due to Fuel Costs

Record-Breaking Surge in Renault Electric Vehicle Sales

Impact of Rising Fuel Prices on EV Demand

PARIS, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Electric cars reached around 60 percent of Renault's sales in France over the past week-end, the brand CEO Fabrice Cambolive said on Sunday night, setting a new record in the wake of higher fuel prices. • The continuing rise in fuel prices - gasoline and diesel - has pushed up demand for EVs to new records, both in France and Europe.

Market Share and Registration Statistics

• EVs reached 42 percent of new car registrations in France in September, and 53.5 percent for the sole Renault brand, for which France is the main market.

Production Adjustments to Meet Demand

• To cope with the demand, Renault Group added early October half a shift at its Douai plant, where it makes three electric cars, the R5, the Mégane and the Nissan Micra. The site is now working in three shifts.

Upcoming Sales Report

• Renaut Group will publish its Q3 sales on Oct 29.

Accelerated Transition to Electric Vehicles in Europe

• The current electric boom has brought forward the transition toward 100 per cent electric in Europe by around two years, said Flavien Neuvy, economist and head of the Observatoire Cetelem.

Special Sales Events and Auto Show

• Last week-end took place in France the last "open house" sales days of the year, with special offers for car buyers, ahead of the Paris auto show which opens to the public on Tuesday after Monday's press day.

Report Credits

(Reportage Gilles Guillaume;Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

Key Takeaways

  • Electric vehicles comprised approximately 60 % of Renault brand sales in France over the past weekend, per CEO Fabrice Cambolive.
  • In September 2026, EVs accounted for a record ~42 % of new car registrations across France; Renault’s own share exceeded 50 %.
  • Renault’s Douai plant has expanded production (now operating three shifts) to meet surging demand, backed by multi‑billion‑euro investments in EV capacity.

Frequently Asked Questions

What percentage of Renault's car sales in France were electric vehicles recently?
About 60 percent of Renault's car sales in France over the past weekend were electric vehicles, according to the brand's CEO.
What factors contributed to the record EV sales for Renault in France?
The continuing rise in fuel prices, including gasoline and diesel, drove higher demand for electric vehicles.
How has Renault responded to the increased demand for electric cars?
Renault Group added half a shift at its Douai plant, now running three shifts to increase EV production.
When will Renault Group publish its Q3 sales results?
Renault Group will publish its Q3 sales on October 29.
How is the electric vehicle boom affecting the EV transition in Europe?
The current electric boom has advanced the transition towards 100 percent electric vehicles in Europe by around two years.

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