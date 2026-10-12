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UK given access to safety-test latest AI models, minister says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 12, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: October 12, 2026

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Finance Banking AI technology Regulation

UK Receives Access to Latest AI Models for Safety Testing, Government Confirms

Britain's AI Security Efforts and International Collaboration

By William James

AI Security Institute Gains Access to Advanced Models

LONDON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Britain's AI Security Institute has been given access to the latest advanced AI models and is working with the US government and major developers, including Google, to assess their safety, AI Minister Kanishka Narayan said on Monday.

Britain's Role in Global AI Safety

Britain, which is not home to any major AI developers, is seeking a leading role in efforts to assess and manage the risks posed by increasingly powerful AI systems.

Concerns Over AI Safety and Potential Threats

Scrutiny of AI safety has intensified after developers including Anthropic and OpenAI disclosed instances of rogue or undesired behaviour by AI agents. Some industry figures have warned the technology could pose an existential threat to humanity.

Recent Announcements and Ongoing Evaluations

Monday's announcement, which did not specify all the models the institute is evaluating, comes after reports last month that the White House has asked OpenAI and Anthropic to withhold new models from British testers pending a US review.

"I can confirm that AI scientists at the AI Security Institute are now conducting rigorous evaluations of the latest generation of models, including Gemini 4 Argon, to identify risks early, to test robust safeguards, to help keep people safe," Narayan said.

Voluntary Agreements and International Standards

Under voluntary agreements with major AI developers, the institute receives access to models before deployment, allowing it to assess their capabilities and risks and contribute to emerging international safety standards.

Industry and Government Perspectives

Microsoft President Brad Smith said in an interview published by the BBC on Monday that Britain was well placed to help lead work on AI safety guidelines.

In a letter published in September, the AISI said Anthropic had made clear that no organisation outside the US had access to its Mythos 5.1 model.

Government Statements on AI Access

Asked about access to frontier AI systems — something ministers have never confirmed the institute had lost on a wider basis — Narayan said the government had a long-standing relationship with the US built on trust.

"When you're reliant on someone else's technology, you have to be clear-eyed about the permanence of any outcome. But I'm very confident that, as a consequence of the conversations we've had, we will be able to test the latest generation of models," he said.

(Reporting by William James, Kate Holton and Sarah Young. Editing by Mark Potter)

Key Takeaways

  • AISI has secured pre‑release access to advanced AI models like Gemini 4 Argon under voluntary agreements with major developers, enabling early risk detection and safeguarding.
  • Last month, the White House reportedly asked OpenAI and Anthropic to delay sharing new models with UK testers pending a U.S. cybersecurity review, though access is now restored.
  • Gemini 4 Argon, unveiled by Google on September 30, 2026 via its phased Fairwind Program, is a frontier multimodal model designed for long‑horizon workflows across cybersecurity, coding, and enterprise tasks.

Frequently Asked Questions

Which organizations is the UK's AI Security Institute collaborating with for AI safety testing?
The UK's AI Security Institute is working with the US government and major AI developers, including Google, to assess the safety of advanced AI models.
What is the main role of Britain's AI Security Institute regarding advanced AI models?
The institute conducts rigorous evaluations of the latest AI models to identify risks early, test safeguards, and contribute to international safety standards.
Why is AI safety testing becoming increasingly important?
AI safety is under greater scrutiny due to concerns about rogue or undesired behavior in AI agents, with experts warning of potential existential risks.
What kind of access does the UK have to new AI models from major developers?
Under voluntary agreements, the institute receives pre-deployment access to new AI models, allowing them to assess capabilities and risks.
Was there any restriction reported on UK access to certain AI models?
Yes, it was reported that the White House asked OpenAI and Anthropic to withhold new models from British testers pending a US review.

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