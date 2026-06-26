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France's statistics department reports cyberattack on staff data - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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France's statistics department reports cyberattack on staff data

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 26, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: June 26, 2026

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France's Statistics Department Confirms Cyberattack Impacting Staff Data

Details of the Insee Cyberattack and Data Breach

Scope of the Breach

PARIS, June 26 (Reuters) - France's national statistics department Insee said a cyberattack had led to a breach of personal data from its directory, affecting about 12,800 current and former staff and members of Insee-related civil service corps.

Type of Data Compromised

Information Accessed

Insee said the breach involved identities and professional contact details, and that no sensitive information such as passwords, personal contact details, bank details, social security numbers or health information was accessed.

Excluded Sensitive Data

No sensitive information such as passwords, personal contact details, bank details, social security numbers or health information was accessed.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Hugo Lhomedet; Editing by Inti Landauro)

Key Takeaways

  • The breach impacted personal identifiers and work-related contact details of ~12,800 individuals at Insee
  • No highly sensitive data (passwords, financial, health, social security data) was accessed, according to Insee
  • This incident follows a broader pattern of cyber threats targeting French government agencies in recent months

Frequently Asked Questions

What organization experienced the cyberattack?
France's national statistics department, Insee, experienced the cyberattack.
How many people were affected by the Insee data breach?
About 12,800 current and former staff and civil service corps members were affected.
What information was accessed in the Insee cyberattack?
Identities and professional contact details were accessed in the breach.
Were passwords or bank details exposed in the attack?
No sensitive information such as passwords, personal contact details, bank details, social security numbers, or health information was accessed.
When was the cyberattack on Insee reported?
The cyberattack was reported on June 26.

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