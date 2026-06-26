France's Statistics Department Confirms Cyberattack Impacting Staff Data
Details of the Insee Cyberattack and Data Breach
Scope of the Breach
PARIS, June 26 (Reuters) - France's national statistics department Insee said a cyberattack had led to a breach of personal data from its directory, affecting about 12,800 current and former staff and members of Insee-related civil service corps.
Type of Data Compromised
Information Accessed
Insee said the breach involved identities and professional contact details, and that no sensitive information such as passwords, personal contact details, bank details, social security numbers or health information was accessed.
Excluded Sensitive Data
No sensitive information such as passwords, personal contact details, bank details, social security numbers or health information was accessed.
Reporting and Editorial Credits
(Reporting by Hugo Lhomedet; Editing by Inti Landauro)