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Zalando under investigation in Germany over 2025 accounts - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Zalando under investigation in Germany over 2025 accounts

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 26, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: June 26, 2026

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Zalando Under BaFin Investigation for 2025 Accounts Linked to About You Deal

BaFin Probes Zalando’s 2025 Financial Statements and About You Acquisition

Background of the Investigation

June 26 (Reuters) - Zalando is being investigated by Germany's financial watchdog over its 2025 financial statements, the regulator said on Friday, adding it had concrete evidence the online fashion retailer breached accounting regulations.

Shares in Berlin-based Zalando fell 6% by 0824 GMT, wiping out a 5% gain since the start of this year.

Details of the Alleged Breach

The regulator, BaFin, said that information regarding a transaction with a related party in connection with Zalando's acquisition of About You may have been incorrectly omitted from the notes to the financial statements.

Zalando’s Response to the Investigation

Zalando said in a statement that it was in close and constructive dialogue with BaFin on the matter.

Company Statement

"We confirm that we have received information regarding the initiation of a review of our 2025 financial statements by the federal financial supervisory authority," the company said.

Materiality and Disclosure

"According to Zalando SE's assessment, this is a purely formal and materially insignificant aspect of the notes to the financial statements," it said, adding all relevant information regarding the acquisition of About You was already fully publicly accessible as part of the public tender offer.

About the Acquisition

Zalando concluded its acquisition of About You last year, in a deal valuing its smaller rival at 1.13 billion euros ($1.29 billion).

Market Reaction and Analyst Commentary

"At first glance, this seems more like a technical glitch," a trader told Reuters. "There is some uncertainty, but it doesn't seem to be that serious."

($1 = 0.8791 euros)

(Reporting by Linda Pasquini and Daniela Pegna; editing by Thomas Derpinghaus, Thomas Seythal and Susan Fenton)

Key Takeaways

  • BaFin has opened a public investigation into possible breaches of accounting rules in Zalando’s 2025 annual accounts, focusing on disclosures of a related‑party transaction linked to the About You takeover. (marketscreener.com)
  • The regulator will inform the market of its findings regardless of whether errors are ultimately identified. (sueddeutsche.de)
  • Zalando maintains the omission is a formal, immaterial matter and that all relevant information about the About You deal was already publicly available. (marketscreener.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Zalando being investigated by BaFin?
BaFin is investigating Zalando for a possible omission of information regarding a related-party transaction tied to its About You acquisition in the 2025 financial statements.
How did Zalando's shares react to the investigation news?
Zalando's shares fell 6% after the investigation news, erasing a 5% gain since the start of the year.
What transaction is at the center of Zalando's investigation?
The investigation centers on Zalando's acquisition of About You, with concerns over omitted related-party transaction notes in the financial statements.
What is Zalando's response to the BaFin investigation?
Zalando stated it is cooperating constructively with BaFin and considers the issue a formal and materially insignificant matter.
Was the information regarding the About You deal publicly available?
According to Zalando, all relevant information about the About You acquisition was fully accessible as part of the public tender offer.

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