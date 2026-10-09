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Finance

France's SiPearl, Quobly to explore linking processors with quantum computers

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 9, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 9, 2026

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Finance technology Quantum Computing European Markets

France’s SiPearl and Quobly Join Forces on Advanced Quantum-Enabled Processors

Strategic Collaboration to Advance European Quantum Computing

Memorandum of Understanding Signed

Oct 9 (Reuters) - French chip designer SiPearl and quantum computing startup Quobly said on Friday they had signed a memorandum of understanding to combine their technologies as part of an effort to build a quantum computing system made with European technology.

Hybrid Workloads and Future Product Designs

Combining High-Performance and Quantum Computing

• They will then work on hybrid workloads combining high-performance and quantum computing, and look at designs for future products

EU Tenders and Quantum Initiatives

Coordinated Bids and Chips Joint Undertaking

• They plan to coordinate bids for EU tenders, including quantum calls under the Chips Joint Undertaking

SiPearl’s Rhea1 Chip and Supercomputing Milestone

Rhea1 Chip Launch Timeline

• SiPearl's 80-core Rhea1 chip is due on the market at the end of 2026 and will power JUPITER, Europe's first supercomputer able to perform a quintillion calculations per second

Quobly’s Ambitions and Funding

Cloud Access and Qubit Targets

• Grenoble-based Quobly, which raised €115 million ($129 million) in June, plans cloud access to its first systems from end-2026 and targets 1 million qubits by 2032

Exchange Rate Information

($1 = €0.8911)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Nathan Vifflin in Gdansk, editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)

Key Takeaways

  • SiPearl’s Rhea1 CPU—an 80‑core Arm Neoverse V1 design—will be commercially available by end‑2026 to power Europe’s first exascale supercomputer, JUPITER (sipearl.com)
  • Quobly raised €115 million in June 2026 to industrialize its silicon‑spin qubit platform (Alloy Pioneer) with cloud access slated for end‑2026 and a 1 million‑qubit aim by 2032 (datacenterdynamics.com)
  • The MoU frameworks a strategic partnership to pursue hybrid HPC‑quantum workloads and align on European Chips Joint Undertaking bids (sec.gov)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the partnership between SiPearl and Quobly about?
SiPearl and Quobly signed a memorandum of understanding to combine their technologies and develop a quantum computing system based on European technology.
What are the plans for SiPearl's Rhea1 chip?
SiPearl's 80-core Rhea1 chip is expected to launch at the end of 2026 and will power JUPITER, Europe’s first supercomputer capable of a quintillion calculations per second.
What milestones does Quobly aim to achieve?
Quobly plans cloud access to its systems from the end of 2026 and is targeting a milestone of 1 million qubits by 2032.
How will the companies participate in European Union initiatives?
SiPearl and Quobly plan to coordinate bids for EU tenders, including quantum-related calls under the Chips Joint Undertaking.

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