GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Russian military advance in eastern Ukraine ahead of Trump-Putin summit - Global Banking & Finance Review
Image depicting the recent Russian military advance into eastern Ukraine near Dobropillia, highlighting the escalating tensions ahead of the Trump-Putin summit. This event is pivotal in the ongoing conflict and impacts geopolitical discussions.
Finance

CMB.Tech launches world's first ammonia-powered dry bulk vessel on maiden voyage to Australia

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 9, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 9, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking sustainability Shipping Markets

CMB.Tech Debuts World’s First Ammonia-Powered Dry Bulk Vessel to Australia

Launch of the Mineral Europa and Future Plans

Maiden Voyage of the Mineral Europa

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Belgian tanker company CMB.Tech said on Friday that Mineral Europa, a 210,000 deadweight-tonnage ship described as the world's first ammonia-powered dry bulk vessel, had set sail on its maiden voyage to Australia.

Fleet Expansion and Delivery Timeline

Ammonia-Powered Ships on Order

• CMB.Tech said it has 21 ammonia-powered ships scheduled for delivery by 2029

Types of Vessels and Delivery Schedule

• The vessels include 18 dry bulk carriers, one container ship and two chemical tankers, and most are expected to be delivered within the next nine months

Environmental Impact of Green Ammonia

CO2 Emissions and Production Process

• Green ammonia emits no CO2 when used in an engine and can be produced from renewable power, water and air, the company said

Company Statement

(Reporting by Hugo Lhomedet in Gdansk, editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)

Key Takeaways

  • Mineral Europa is a 210,000 dwt Newcastlemax bulk carrier and first ammonia‑powered dry‑bulk vessel, now en route to Australia.
  • CMB.Tech plans delivery of 21 ammonia‑powered vessels—including 18 dry bulk carriers, one container ship and two tankers—by 2029.
  • The green ammonia fuel emits no CO₂ when used and CMB.Tech is building corresponding supply infrastructure including ammonia bunkering and storage.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Mineral Europa?
The Mineral Europa is the world's first ammonia-powered dry bulk vessel launched by CMB.Tech.
Where is the Mineral Europa's maiden voyage destination?
The Mineral Europa is on its maiden voyage to Australia.
How many ammonia-powered ships does CMB.Tech plan to deliver by 2029?
CMB.Tech plans to deliver 21 ammonia-powered ships by 2029.
What types of vessels are included in CMB.Tech's ammonia-powered fleet?
The fleet includes 18 dry bulk carriers, one container ship, and two chemical tankers.
Why is green ammonia considered environmentally friendly for shipping?
Green ammonia emits no CO2 when used in an engine and can be produced using renewable resources.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Spanish right-wing parties keep solid lead ahead of November election, polls show

Spanish right-wing parties keep solid lead ahead of November election, polls show

Image for AirBaltic plans to cut up to 700 jobs (Oct. 5)

AirBaltic plans to cut up to 700 jobs (Oct. 5)

Image for SpaceX spectrum deal sends Deutsche Telekom shares falling 7%

SpaceX spectrum deal sends Deutsche Telekom shares falling 7%

Image for French student protesters vow to keep up their fight after scoring first win

French student protesters vow to keep up their fight after scoring first win

Image for Inside the deadlock at the world's top climate science body

Inside the deadlock at the world's top climate science body

Image for Houthi strikes on Riyadh airport killed three Saudis as war escalates

Houthi strikes on Riyadh airport killed three Saudis as war escalates

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Carlyle drops out of race for Lukoil international assets
Carlyle drops out of race for Lukoil international assets
Image for US, European telecom stocks slide as SpaceX spectrum deal rattles sector
US, European telecom stocks slide as SpaceX spectrum deal rattles sector
Image for Nvidia-backed Firmus scraps $5 billion Australia IPO amid growing AI scrutiny
Nvidia-backed Firmus scraps $5 billion Australia IPO amid growing AI scrutiny
Image for China to resume October fuel exports after holiday pause, sources say
China to resume October fuel exports after holiday pause, sources say
Image for Saint Laurent ends decade-long tenure of designer Vaccarello as part of wider Kering revamp
Saint Laurent ends decade-long tenure of designer Vaccarello as part of wider Kering revamp
Image for Euro perks up as oil retreats, but set for fifth straight weekly drop
Euro perks up as oil retreats, but set for fifth straight weekly drop
Image for Former German spy chief had contacts with Chinese official, Spiegel reports
Former German spy chief had contacts with Chinese official, Spiegel reports
Image for Three Saudi nationals killed in attacks on Riyadh airport, aviation authority says
Three Saudi nationals killed in attacks on Riyadh airport, aviation authority says
Image for Italy industrial output dives unexpectedly in August
Italy industrial output dives unexpectedly in August
Image for Polish police arrest multiple teens over 'Bloody Friday' school attack threats
Polish police arrest multiple teens over 'Bloody Friday' school attack threats
Image for Oil eases, bringing some respite to stocks and battered bonds
Oil eases, bringing some respite to stocks and battered bonds
Image for Oil falls as Trump comments on Iran talks ease supply concerns
Oil falls as Trump comments on Iran talks ease supply concerns
View All Finance Posts