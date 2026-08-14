Global Banking & Finance Review® is an online platform offering news, analysis, and opinion on the latest trends, developments, and innovations in the banking and finance industry worldwide. The platform covers a diverse range of topics, including banking, insurance, investment, wealth management, fintech, and regulatory issues. The website publishes news, press releases, opinion and advertorials on various financial organizations, products and services which are commissioned from various Companies, Organizations, PR agencies, Bloggers etc. These commissioned articles are commercial in nature. This is not to be considered as financial advice and should be considered only for information purposes. It does not reflect the views or opinion of our website and is not to be considered an endorsement or a recommendation. We cannot guarantee the accuracy or applicability of any information provided with respect to your individual or personal circumstances. Please seek Professional advice from a qualified professional before making any financial decisions. We link to various third-party websites, affiliate sales networks, and to our advertising partners websites. When you view or click on certain links available on our articles, our partners may compensate us for displaying the content to you or make a purchase or fill a form. This will not incur any additional charges to you. To make things simpler for you to identity or distinguish advertised or sponsored articles or links, you may consider all articles or links hosted on our site as a commercial article placement. We will not be responsible for any loss you may suffer as a result of any omission or inaccuracy on the website.

Fintech transformed the customer experience. The harder problem is the institutional, regulatory and liquidity stack that sits behind an international transfer.

Fintech transformed the customer experience. The harder problem is the institutional, regulatory and liquidity stack that sits behind an international transfer.

The paradox of modern cross-border payments

Over the past two decades, fintech has dramatically changed how people and businesses initiate payments. Mobile apps have replaced branch forms, APIs have automated treasury workflows, digital wallets have expanded access and real-time tracking has made the customer experience more transparent. Yet the economics of moving money between countries remain stubbornly different from moving money within one country.

The Financial Stability Board's 2025 review of the G20 cross-border payments roadmap found only slight global improvement since the first key performance indicators were calculated in 2023. It also said the policy work completed so far had not yet translated into the desired tangible gains for end-users and that satisfactory global improvement by the 2027 timetable was unlikely. [1]

That gap matters because the G20 targets are deliberately ambitious. For retail cross-border payments, the objective is a global average cost of no more than 1%, with no corridor above 3%, by the end of 2027. For remittances, the long-standing international objective is a global average below 3% for sending the equivalent of $200. [2]

KEY TAKEAWAY

Fintech has compressed many front-end costs, but an international payment is still a chain of legal, compliance, foreign-exchange, liquidity, messaging and settlement processes. The expensive part increasingly sits behind the app.

Fintech improved the interface more quickly than the infrastructure

The most visible payment innovation has taken place at the customer layer: faster onboarding, better user interfaces, automated reconciliation, API connectivity and lower-cost digital distribution. Those improvements are significant, but they do not necessarily remove the institutions and risk controls required to move value between two monetary systems.

A 2026 BIS paper on cross-border payment technologies makes the distinction explicit. It argues that cross-border payments remain more costly, slower and less transparent than domestic payments because private innovation alone cannot overcome limited interoperability, multi-sided market frictions and institutional differences between countries. [3]

Two decades of progress — and the remaining bottlenecks

What fintech changed What remains structurally difficult Mobile onboarding and digital wallets Cross-jurisdiction legal, regulatory and data differences APIs and faster customer interfaces Interoperability between domestic payment systems More transparent front-end pricing FX conversion, liquidity and settlement economics Automation and real-time tracking Repeated compliance checks and exception handling New non-bank competition Uneven corridor coverage and access to local rails

1. Correspondent banking still carries a large part of the journey

Many international payments still depend on correspondent banking. A sending bank may not hold an account directly with the recipient's bank, so the payment instruction and the associated account adjustments can pass through one or more intermediaries. Each institution must validate the message, update accounts, manage exceptions and maintain the operational capacity to support the relationship.

The BIS describes the traditional model as a network of nostro and vostro accounts in which messaging, reconciliation and settlement are separated. Differences in operating hours, holidays and systems can create delays and raise both settlement and operational risk. [4]

Fintech can hide this complexity from the customer, or in some corridors replace parts of the chain with internal netting and local payout accounts. But a provider still needs regulated access to both ends of the transaction. Where direct access is unavailable, expensive or uneconomic, correspondent relationships remain part of the cost base.

2. Compliance is not a software problem alone

Every cross-border payment also carries information about people, businesses, jurisdictions and the purpose of the transfer. Banks and payment providers must apply customer due diligence, anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist financing controls, sanctions screening and other local requirements. Automation can make these checks faster, but it does not eliminate the underlying obligations or the consequences of getting them wrong.

The harder problem is that data rules are not fully aligned across borders. The FSB's recommendations on payment data frameworks were designed specifically to address fragmentation across requirements covering AML/CFT, sanctions, privacy and regulatory access. Inconsistent requirements can lead to duplicated checks, manual interventions and lower straight-through processing. [5]

Where cross-border payment costs accumulate

Cost layer Why it persists Correspondent chain Intermediary processing, reconciliation and exception handling across multiple institutions. FX conversion Spreads, hedging, inventory and liquidity costs vary by currency pair and corridor depth. Compliance KYC, AML/CFT, sanctions screening and local data requirements may be repeated across the chain. Liquidity & settlement Prefunding, nostro balances, different operating hours and settlement arrangements tie up capital. Data & interoperability Non-uniform data, local formats and inconsistent implementation reduce straight-through processing. Last mile Local payout rails, cash access, account coverage and market competition affect the final delivered cost.

3. Foreign exchange remains an economic service

A payment that crosses currencies is also an FX transaction. Someone has to quote the exchange rate, hold or source the currencies, manage market exposure, fund settlement accounts and absorb the risk that rates move before positions are offset. In deep, highly liquid currency pairs, competition can compress these costs. In thinner corridors, the economics are more difficult.

Project Rialto, a BIS Innovation Hub initiative focused on instant cross-border payments, identifies compliance, market infrastructure, FX services and settlement assets and procedures as key sources of complexity. Its design work examines whether automated FX conversion and central-bank-money settlement can simplify the chain and reduce liquidity, credit and settlement risks. [9]

This is why a low headline transfer fee does not always mean a low total cost. The exchange-rate margin may be a larger component than the visible fee, particularly for small-value transfers. The World Bank's Remittance Prices Worldwide methodology treats both the transfer fee and the FX margin as part of the total cost. [11]

4. Domestic instant payments are fast; connecting them is the hard part

Fast payment systems have transformed domestic transfers in many markets. The challenge is that most were built around national rules, national currencies, domestic operating models and local participant requirements. Making two instant payment systems communicate is therefore not simply a matter of connecting two APIs.

The BIS Innovation Hub's Project Nexus is built around this problem: creating a standardised way for domestic instant payment systems to connect across borders rather than requiring every system to build a separate bilateral integration with every other system. [8]

The technical connection is only one layer. Cross-border operation also requires agreement on participant eligibility, FX provision, message formats, fraud controls, sanctions responsibilities, dispute handling, service levels and settlement. These governance questions determine whether a technically fast rail can also be commercially scalable.

5. Better messaging removes friction, but not every cost

The global migration to ISO 20022 is a major infrastructure improvement because richer, structured payment data can support better automation, fewer formatting errors and stronger straight-through processing. Swift completed the final cutover of cross-border payment instructions to ISO 20022 in November 2025. [7]

However, using the same message standard does not automatically mean using it in the same way. The CPMI updated its harmonised ISO 20022 requirements in February 2026 precisely because common implementation is necessary if the industry is to preserve data quality across the end-to-end chain. [6]

In other words, standardisation can reduce translation and repair work, but it cannot by itself eliminate FX costs, regulatory differences, liquidity requirements or the need to establish trusted access to local payment systems.

6. The last mile is still local

A global payment ultimately has to become a local payment. The recipient may need funds credited to a bank account, wallet or card, or may require cash. The cost of that final step depends on local infrastructure, competition, account penetration, identification requirements and the availability of efficient payout networks.

The World Bank's Remittance Prices Worldwide database, updated in 2026, tracks hundreds of country corridors because prices differ materially by route and service model. Its explanation of remittance pricing points to infrastructure gaps, limited competition, regulatory obstacles, financial access constraints and weak price transparency among the factors that keep costs elevated in some markets. [10] [11]

This corridor-by-corridor variation is one reason global averages can improve slowly even while individual fintechs deliver much cheaper service on specific routes. Innovation is often strongest where volumes are high, currencies are liquid and providers can establish efficient local access.

Why two decades of fintech have not produced one global payments market

The underlying issue is that there is no single global retail payment system. There are many domestic systems connected by bilateral relationships, correspondent networks, card schemes, money-transfer networks, closed-loop platforms and a growing set of regional arrangements. Each model can lower some costs, but each must still bridge different legal regimes, currencies and risk frameworks.

BIS monitoring shows that many payment systems are adopting ISO 20022 and APIs, while the international policy agenda now concentrates on interoperability, data exchange and legal, regulatory and supervisory frameworks. That shift is revealing: the limiting factor is no longer simply whether better technology exists, but whether institutions can implement it consistently across jurisdictions. [12]

This also explains why the economics of cross-border payments are often characterised by scale. A provider that processes large volumes in a corridor can spread compliance, technology, treasury and local-access costs across more transactions. Smaller corridors, by contrast, may support fewer competitors and require more expensive correspondent or payout arrangements.

What is actually capable of lowering the cost base?

The international reform agenda is increasingly focused on removing structural duplication rather than merely improving the customer interface. The most consequential areas are interlinking payment systems, harmonising data and message standards, improving consistency in regulatory frameworks, expanding competition in FX and payment access, and reducing the need for repeated validation across the chain. [1] [3]

These initiatives do not imply that cross-border payments will become costless. Compliance, liquidity, FX conversion, cyber resilience and operational risk are genuine economic functions. The objective is to reduce the amount paid for avoidable fragmentation, manual repair, duplicated controls and unnecessary intermediation.

Newer models — including interlinked instant payment systems, synchronised settlement and tokenised infrastructures — are being tested partly because they can shorten payment chains or coordinate payment and settlement more closely. Their value will ultimately depend on whether they can operate across jurisdictions with sufficient scale, governance and regulatory clarity. [8] [9]

The real lesson of the fintech era

The last twenty years did not fail to modernise payments. They modernised the parts of payments that could be changed by a single company or domestic market. Apps became easier to use, data moved faster, distribution became digital and competition increased.

Cross-border payments are different because the product is created collectively. A single transfer may depend on banks, non-bank payment providers, FX dealers, domestic payment systems, correspondents, regulators and data frameworks in more than one jurisdiction. No single participant controls the entire chain.

That is why the remaining cost problem is less about inventing another payment app and more about making separate systems work together. Fintech can continue to compress the price of individual layers, but durable reductions in cross-border payment costs depend on interoperability, common standards, efficient liquidity and regulatory frameworks that allow information and value to move safely across borders.

The paradox, then, is not that technology has failed. It is that technology has advanced faster than the institutional architecture required to make a cross-border payment behave like a domestic one. The next gains are likely to come from reducing that gap rather than simply adding another layer to the front end.

References

1. Financial Stability Board. G20 Roadmap for Cross-border Payments: Consolidated progress report for 2025. 9 October 2025.

2. Financial Stability Board. G20 Targets for Enhancing Cross-border Payments. updated 21 March 2025.

3. Bank for International Settlements. Cross-border payment technologies: innovations and challenges (BIS Papers No 167). 11 March 2026.

4. Bank for International Settlements. The next-generation monetary and financial system — tokenisation and next-generation correspondent banking. Annual Economic Report 2025.

5. Financial Stability Board. Recommendations to Promote Alignment and Interoperability Across Data Frameworks Related to Cross-border Payments. 12 December 2024.

6. Committee on Payments and Market Infrastructures, BIS. Harmonised ISO 20022 data requirements for enhancing cross-border payments — updated report. 26 February 2026.

7. Swift. Global financial community completes switch to ISO 20022. 25 November 2025.

8. BIS Innovation Hub. Project Nexus: enabling instant cross-border payments. updated 27 August 2025.

9. BIS Innovation Hub. Project Rialto: improving instant cross-border payments using central bank money settlement. 13 February 2025.

10. World Bank. Remittance Prices Worldwide — Data Catalog. dataset updated May 2026.

11. World Bank. About Remittance Prices Worldwide. accessed August 2026.

12. Committee on Payments and Market Infrastructures, BIS. Moving on up: results of the 2024 cross-border payments monitoring survey. 18 December 2025.

Advertisement