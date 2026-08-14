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The next phase of remittances will be won less by the company that charges the most for moving money than by the networks that control trusted distribution, low-cost infrastructure and the customer’s broader financial life.

The next phase of remittances will be won less by the company that charges the most for moving money than by the networks that control trusted distribution, low-cost infrastructure and the customer’s broader financial life.

Money sent home by migrants is approaching a symbolic threshold. The World Bank’s latest estimate puts global remittance flows at $856 billion in 2024, including $653 billion to low- and middle-income countries. That is not yet a trillion-dollar market in recorded annual flows, but it is close enough to make the strategic question urgent: as remittances become more digital, faster and cheaper, who captures the economic value around the next wave of growth?

The answer is unlikely to be a single global winner. A remittance is not one transaction so much as a chain: customer acquisition, identity checks, funding, foreign exchange, settlement, local payout, fraud controls, recipient access and increasingly a set of adjacent financial services. Different players can own different links. The competitive prize is therefore shifting away from the visible transfer fee and toward control of the customer relationship, the payout endpoint and the infrastructure that makes cross-border money behave more like domestic money.

That shift is already visible in the economics. World Bank Remittance Prices Worldwide data put the average cost of sending $200 at 6.36% in the third quarter of 2025. Digital remittances averaged 4.59%, versus 7.30% for non-digital services. The gap is large enough to explain why digital specialists, mobile wallets and instant-payment links are taking an increasing share of attention from banks and traditional cash-based networks.

The trillion-dollar threshold matters less than the margin compression

The headline size of remittance flows can obscure the more important commercial change: the price of moving money is being forced down. The World Bank says the average cost has fallen from more than 9% in 2009 to around 6% today, while digital services now average around 4% in its broader analysis. The G20 cross-border payment targets aim for the global average cost of sending $200 to fall to no more than 3% by 2030, with no corridor above 5%.

For providers, that is a direct challenge to a model built on high transaction spreads. Lower pricing can expand demand and accelerate formalisation, but it also means future profit pools must come from scale, automation, lower funding and compliance costs, better foreign-exchange execution, or services sold around the transfer. A provider that merely digitises an expensive legacy process may discover that convenience alone cannot defend its margin.

The pricing data also show why the market cannot be analysed as a single global corridor. Cash dependency, local competition, documentation requirements and payout infrastructure vary sharply by region. The commercial opportunity is therefore corridor-specific: a low-cost route between two highly digitised markets can look like a commodity, while a corridor that still depends on cash agents and fragmented banking links can remain expensive and operationally complex.

Market signals: where the remittance contest stands

Indicator Latest figure Why it matters Global remittance flows, 2024 $856bn A market nearing the $1tn threshold; $653bn went to LMICs. Average cost of sending $200, Q3 2025 6.36% Still more than double the 2030 G20/SDG target. Digital remittance cost, Q3 2025 4.59% Digital rails already price below the overall market average. Wise Q1 FY27 cross-border volume $69.3bn Evidence of digital cross-border scale; includes personal and business flows. Remitly Q1 2026 send volume $22.1bn A specialist remittance platform growing volume 37% year on year. Mobile-money international remittances, 2025 $45bn Shows the importance of recipient wallets and last-mile distribution.

Note: company-reported volumes are not directly comparable with World Bank remittance-flow estimates and should not be interpreted as market share. Wise includes personal and business cross-border activity.

Digital specialists are showing what scale looks like

Digital-first providers are demonstrating that cross-border money movement can combine rapid growth with falling unit prices. Wise reported $69.3 billion of cross-border volume in the quarter ended June 2026, up 26% year on year, while active customers rose 21% to 11.9 million. Its cross-border take rate fell to 0.50%, and the company said 77% of transfers were instant. Those figures are not a pure remittance measure—Wise serves both consumers and businesses—but they show the operating model that remittance incumbents increasingly have to match.

A more directly comparable specialist, Remitly reported $22.1 billion of send volume in the first quarter of 2026, up 37% year on year, with 9.6 million active customers. Revenue grew 25%. The strategic signal is not that digital specialists have already conquered the market; it is that a provider can now reach multi-billion-dollar quarterly volumes without relying primarily on a global branch-and-agent footprint at the sending end.

The counterargument is that customer acquisition in remittances is expensive and trust is sticky. Migrants often value certainty more than a marginal saving, especially when transfers support rent, food, education or medical expenses. Digital brands therefore have to prove reliability over repeated transactions, while funding compliance, fraud prevention and local licences across dozens of jurisdictions. Scale helps, but it does not remove the regulatory and operational burden that made remittances expensive in the first place.

The most valuable asset may be the endpoint, not the app

The sender-facing app attracts most of the attention, but the decisive competitive asset may sit at the receiving end. A transfer is only useful if money arrives where the recipient can actually use it: a bank account, mobile wallet, card, cash-out point or merchant network. The GSMA’s 2026 State of the Industry Report on Mobile Money says mobile-money-enabled international remittances reached about $45 billion in 2025, up 23% year on year, with 381 million transactions. Sub-Saharan Africa accounted for roughly three quarters of the value.

That matters because distribution creates bargaining power. A provider with direct access to a widely used wallet or instant-payment system can reduce the number of intermediaries, improve payout speed and lower prefunding needs. A provider that lacks that access must buy connectivity from someone else. The commercial battle is therefore not simply between banks and fintech apps; it is also between the networks that control the last mile.

Global infrastructure firms are positioning around exactly this problem. Mastercard says its Mastercard Move network can reach around 17 billion endpoints across more than 200 countries and territories and more than 150 currencies, including bank accounts, cards, wallets and cash locations. Those are company-reported network figures rather than independently audited remittance volumes, but they illustrate why established payment networks can remain powerful even if the customer-facing brand belongs to a fintech or bank.

Banks have a paradoxical position

Banks are simultaneously vulnerable and indispensable. They often sit behind expensive cross-border chains, yet they also control the regulated accounts, liquidity, domestic payment-system access and compliance infrastructure on which many non-bank providers depend. That means the most plausible threat is not that fintechs remove banks from remittances altogether. It is that banks become lower-margin infrastructure providers while somebody else owns the customer and the data.

The response does not have to be defensive. The World Bank’s latest work argues that simply giving digital remittance providers fair access to domestic fast-payment systems—directly or through a partner bank—can reduce the cost of a $200 transfer by roughly 0.3 to 1 percentage point. Banks that open access, improve APIs and price FX transparently can participate in higher volumes even as per-transaction margins fall. Banks that defend slow, opaque international transfers risk losing both the transaction and the customer relationship.

For large banks, the opportunity may be strongest in orchestration: combining account funding, compliance, foreign exchange and instant local payout for fintechs, payroll platforms and marketplaces. For smaller banks, partnerships can offer reach that would be uneconomic to build corridor by corridor. Either way, the remittance business is becoming less about owning every component and more about deciding which components justify owning.

Public infrastructure will decide more than front-end design

The remittance industry likes to describe its future in terms of apps, AI and blockchain. The deeper constraint is more institutional. A 2026 BIS paper on cross-border payment technologies concludes that remittances and other retail cross-border payments remain more costly and slower than domestic payments largely because of limited interoperability and institutional differences. Its central argument is uncomfortable for any company promising to solve the problem alone: private actors cannot overcome all of the market failures by themselves.

That is why the G20 roadmap matters commercially. The targets call for 75% of remittance payments in every corridor to make funds available within one hour by the end of 2027, with the remainder within one business day. They also call for more than 90% of people who want to send or receive remittances to have access to an electronic cross-border option. BIS monitoring published in May 2026 highlights access to payment systems, longer operating hours, interoperability by design, ISO 20022 harmonisation and frameworks that allow appropriately regulated non-banks to participate.

This creates a crucial distinction between innovation that changes the interface and innovation that changes the rail. A better app can reduce onboarding friction. It cannot, by itself, harmonise identity rules, extend a national payment system’s opening hours or align message standards across jurisdictions. The providers that benefit most from the next phase may be those that combine strong customer experience with deep integration into public and bank-owned infrastructure.

Stablecoins may win as a rail before they win as a remittance brand

Stablecoins add a new competitive possibility: moving a dollar-linked digital asset across a blockchain around the clock, then converting it into local currency at the destination. The Federal Reserve has examined how payment stablecoins could affect cross-border payments, including the importance of fiat conversion, inventory holders and liquidity. In theory, stablecoin settlement can reduce some prefunding and operating-hour constraints.

But a token does not make the whole remittance chain disappear. The user still needs identity verification, sanctions screening, fraud controls, local-currency conversion and a legally compliant way to enter and exit the digital-asset system. The BIS Annual Economic Report 2026 also warns that cross-border stablecoin use can increase exposure to foreign-currency stablecoins and, in some emerging markets, contribute to digital dollarisation.

The next revenue pool is bigger than the transfer fee

If transfer pricing keeps falling, the most attractive economics may sit around remittances rather than inside them. The World Bank points to remittance histories as potential inputs for credit scoring, and to savings and insurance products that can be embedded around regular transfers. That changes the strategic value of a remittance customer: the transfer can become the recurring financial interaction that opens the door to deposits, cards, credit, protection or merchant payments.

The IMF’s 2025 Financial Access Survey provides evidence that the underlying behaviour is already moving online: digital remittance flows rose from 13% in 2019 to 46% by 2024. Once the relationship is digital, providers can integrate more services at lower incremental distribution cost. That is attractive commercially, but it also raises consumer-protection questions. A migrant sending money home is not automatically asking for credit, investment or insurance, and regulators will need to distinguish useful bundling from opaque cross-selling.

This is where the remittance market begins to resemble a broader contest for cross-border financial relationships. A customer who sends money every month is valuable not only because of the fee paid today but because of the data, trust and recurring engagement built over years. Providers that can deepen that relationship without undermining trust may capture more value even while charging less for the transfer itself.

Who captures the next trillion-dollar flow?

The evidence points toward a layered market rather than winner-takes-all consolidation. Digital specialists are well placed to own the front-end relationship because they can compete aggressively on price, speed and user experience. Banks remain central to regulated money, liquidity and domestic rails. Mobile-money operators and wallet platforms can own the recipient endpoint in markets where bank accounts are not the dominant interface. Card and payment-network companies can monetise connectivity across multiple endpoints. Stablecoin infrastructure may emerge underneath some of these services as a settlement option.

The strongest business model is therefore likely to be orchestration plus distribution. The winners will minimise the number of expensive hand-offs, connect directly to local payment systems where possible, manage compliance at scale and use the transfer to earn a broader relationship. The losers may be providers that control neither the customer nor the rail and depend on a high transfer margin to cover a chain of intermediaries.

For banks, that means treating remittances as a strategic payments product rather than an ancillary international-transfer fee. For fintechs, it means proving that customer growth can coexist with licensing, fraud control and durable unit economics. For regulators, the priority is to increase interoperability and competition without weakening AML, sanctions, consumer-protection or data standards. For investors, gross send volume alone is an incomplete signal: corridor density, take rate, payout reach, customer acquisition costs, repeat behaviour, regulatory permissions and revenue from adjacent services matter at least as much.

Conclusion: the next trillion will be captured in layers

Remittances are moving toward a trillion-dollar annual scale, but the industry’s future will not be decided by size alone. The more important shift is structural: money is moving from cash to digital channels, from days to minutes, and from isolated transfers to continuous financial relationships. At the same time, public payment infrastructure is becoming a larger part of the competitive equation.

That makes the next era less about replacing one incumbent with one fintech champion and more about reallocating value across the stack. Customer trust, low-cost domestic access, global connectivity, recipient distribution and regulatory execution will determine who earns what. The company whose logo appears on the transfer may not be the company that captures the most economics. In remittances, the next trillion-dollar flow will be won not at a single point of sale, but across the network that makes money truly portable.





References

1. World Bank — Cutting the cost of sending money home: Fast payment systems, digital access, and the future of remittances — 1 July 2026.

2. World Bank — Remittance Prices Worldwide, Issue 54 (Q3 2025) — September 2025; latest published RPW issue located during verification.

3. Financial Stability Board — G20 Targets for Enhancing Cross-border Payments — Current targets page, accessed 13 August 2026.

4. BIS Papers No. 167 — Cross-border payment technologies: innovations and challenges — 11 March 2026.

5. BIS CPMI Brief No. 13 — Enhancing cross-border payments step by step: insights from the 2025 monitoring survey — 27 May 2026.

6. IMF — 2025 Financial Access Survey results — 29 October 2025.

7. GSMA — State of the Industry Report on Mobile Money 2026 — 1 April 2026.

8. Wise — Q1 FY27 Trading Update — 17 July 2026.

9. Remitly — First Quarter 2026 Results — 6 May 2026.

10. Mastercard — Mastercard Move — Network page, accessed 13 August 2026; network reach figures are company-reported.

11. Federal Reserve — Payment Stablecoins and Cross Border Payments: Benefits and Implications for Monetary Policy Implementation — 30 March 2026.

12. BIS Annual Economic Report 2026, Chapter III — Anchoring trust in money: innovation beyond stablecoins — June 2026.

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