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Finance

France opens probe into creator platform Mym over suspected rule breaches

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 16, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 16, 2026

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Finance Regulation Digital Services EU Law

French Regulator Investigates Mym Platform for EU Digital Services Act Violations

Arcom Launches Probe into Mym's Compliance with EU Regulations

Oct 16 (Reuters) - French media and digital regulator Arcom has opened an investigation into Mym, a France-based platform offering subscription-based content including adult material, over suspected breaches of the EU's Digital Services Act (DSA).

Details of the Investigation

Arcom said on Friday it had sent Mym a formal request for information on October 14, giving the platform 15 days to respond or face sanctions, after a preliminary review raised concerns about child protection and service transparency.

Mym did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Suspected Violations

  • Arcom suspects Mym may have breached the DSA in two areas: protecting minors, including age-verification measures, and transparency requirements, citing incomplete terms of use and insufficient information about its recommendation systems

Regulatory Background

  • Arcom has overseen compliance with the DSA for platforms established in France since the SREN law came into force in May 2024
Future Actions and User Protections
  • The regulator said it would continue pressing online platforms to improve transparency and strengthen user protections, particularly for children

(Reporting by Hugo Lhomedet in Gdansk. Editing by Dominique Vidalon and Mark Potter)

Key Takeaways

  • Arcom, designated under France’s SREN law as the national Digital Services Coordinator, is applying the DSA to platforms like MYM to enforce age‑verification and transparency obligations (lemonde.fr).
  • MYM claims to have DSA‑compliant measures—such as user age checks via Yoti and transparency notifications—though Arcom’s concerns suggest gaps in implementation or disclosure (support.mym.fans).
  • Under the SREN law enacted in May 2024, Arcom holds enforcement powers including issuing formal demands and sanctions, reinforcing responsibilities over protecting minors and platform transparency (cnil.fr)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Mym under investigation by French regulator Arcom?
Mym is being investigated for suspected breaches of the EU Digital Services Act, specifically related to protecting minors and transparency requirements.
What areas of the Digital Services Act may Mym have breached?
Arcom suspects breaches in protecting minors through age-verification measures and in meeting transparency requirements, including incomplete terms of use.
How long does Mym have to respond to Arcom's request?
Mym has 15 days to respond to Arcom's formal request for information or face possible sanctions.
What is Arcom's role under the Digital Services Act?
Arcom oversees compliance with the Digital Services Act for platforms established in France since the SREN law took effect in May 2024.
What could happen if Mym fails to comply with Arcom's investigation?
If Mym fails to respond within the deadline, it could face sanctions from the French media and digital regulator.

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