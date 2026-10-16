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Dmitriev says Russian wealth fund will work with US on payment for diesel deal - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Dmitriev says Russian wealth fund will work with US on payment for diesel deal

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 16, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: October 16, 2026

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Finance Banking Markets Sanctions Energy

US Treasury and Russian Wealth Fund Address Payment Challenges in Diesel Deal

Overview of the US-Russia Diesel Deal and Payment Issues

By Vladimir Soldatkin and Olesya Astakhova

US Treasury's Request to Russian Wealth Fund

MOSCOW, Oct 16 (Reuters) - The US Treasury has asked Russia's sovereign wealth fund to help solve payment issues relating to a deal between presidents Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin on the sale of Russian diesel, Putin's investment envoy Kirill Dmitriev said on Friday.

Dmitriev said the Treasury had requested the Russian Direct Investment Fund, which he heads, to "facilitate payments and solve tactical issues".

Ensuring Efficient Payments

The RDIF "will work to ensure that all payments are efficient and reach their intended recipients", he added.

Details and Implications of the Diesel Deal

The deal announced by Trump a week ago involves the supply of Russian diesel to US and global markets in order to lower the price of the fuel, a key priority for the US president ahead of next month's mid-term elections.

But the agreement, fiercely criticised by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, requires the removal of some sanctions on Russian oil that Trump himself has imposed.

Complexity of Sanctions

"There are so many layers of sanctions piled on top of one another that everyone has become confused; it's difficult now to figure out how to navigate a way out of this situation," Dmitriev told the Russian Energy Week conference in Moscow.

"Brainstorming sessions are already under way regarding how to lift these sanctions - that is exactly what the United States is currently working on."

Future Economic Cooperation and Legislative Barriers

Dmitriev, a key figure in talks between Russia and the United States on ending the Ukraine war, has said the diesel deal could serve as a model for other forms of economic cooperation between the two countries.

The Graham Act and Its Impact

But he said that the Graham Act, about to come into force in the United States, would effectively prohibit any investment cooperation between the two countries.

Sanctions and Tariff Bill Explained

The sweeping sanctions and tariff bill, intended to increase economic pressure on Russia over its ​war in Ukraine, is named after late Senator Lindsey Graham, who introduced it.

"This law clearly hinders Russian-American projects, as well as the role both nations play in stabilizing energy markets and operating within the global marketplace," Dmitriev said.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Olesya Astakhova; Writing by Mark Trevelyan; Editing by Susan Fenton)

Key Takeaways

  • RDIF to help manage payment logistics for Russian diesel exports to U.S. and global markets, per Dmitriev.
  • Deal stems from a Trump‑Putin agreement to alleviate diesel shortages ahead of the mid‑term elections; U.S. Treasury issued a temporary license to waive sanctions for diesel exports.(apnews.com)
  • New sanctions law signed on September 18, 2026: prohibits new U.S. investments in Russian energy sector, sovereign‑debt purchases, fund transfers, and imposes other restrictions, complicating cooperation.(govinfo.gov)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the role of the Russian Direct Investment Fund in the diesel deal?
The Russian Direct Investment Fund was asked by the US Treasury to facilitate payments and solve technical issues related to the Russian diesel deal.
What are the main challenges facing the US-Russian diesel agreement?
The diesel deal faces challenges due to overlapping sanctions on Russian oil, which complicate payments and require potential sanction removals.
Why is the US interested in Russian diesel imports?
The US aims to lower fuel prices ahead of the mid-term elections by importing Russian diesel to stabilize the market.
How could the Graham Act impact Russia-US investment cooperation?
The Graham Act is set to prohibit investment cooperation between the US and Russia, hindering joint projects and energy market stabilization.
Who criticized the Russian diesel deal and why?
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy criticized the deal as it would require lifting some sanctions on Russian oil imposed by the US.

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