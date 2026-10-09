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Finance

Four Ukrainians arrested in Vienna on suspicion of spying

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 9, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 9, 2026

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Four Ukrainians Arrested in Vienna on Suspicion of Spying, Investigation Ongoing

Details of the Arrest and Ongoing Investigation

Initial Arrests and Official Statements

VIENNA, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Four Ukrainians were arrested in Vienna this week on suspicion of spying, Austrian Interior Minister Gerhard Karner said on Friday, with Ukrainska Pravda newspaper saying two of its team were among those detained.

Three remain in custody, Karner said, declining to provide further details because the investigation was ongoing.

Ukrainian Embassy Response

Austrian news agency APA quoted a spokeswoman for the Ukrainian embassy in Vienna as saying it was awaiting an explanation from the Austrian authorities on the circumstances of and legal grounds for the arrests. The embassy did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters.

Journalists Among the Detainees

Release and Condition of Journalists

Ukrainska Pravda's editor in chief Sevgil Musaieva said in a Facebook post investigative journalist Mykhailo Tkach was released after more than 12 hours of detention on Thursday in Vienna.

Communication and Injuries

"However, his communication devices have not been returned, so the editorial office is currently unable to contact him directly," she said. She said cameraman Yaroslav Bondarenko was injured during his detention.

"Currently, we are unaware of the procedural status of both journalists," she added.

Further Developments

Austrian magazine Profil said Bondarenko would soon be released, citing a spokeswoman for the Vienna prosecutors' office.

It said the two other men, arrested on Monday, were suspected of spying for a Ukrainian intelligence service and were being held while the investigation continued.

(Reporting by Francois Murphy;Editing by Alison Williams)

Key Takeaways

  • Austrian Interior Minister Gerhard Karner confirmed the arrests and said three of the four remain in custody while the investigation continues, withholding further details due to the ongoing probe (pravda.com.ua).
  • One of those detained, investigative journalist Mykhailo Tkach from Ukrainska Pravda, was released after approximately 12 hours, though his communication devices have not been returned (pravda.com.ua).
  • Cameraman Yaroslav Bondarenko remains in custody and was reportedly injured during his detention; Austria’s probe also includes two other Ukrainians suspected of spying, pending legal clarification (pravda.com.ua).
  • The Ukrainian embassy in Vienna has formally requested explanations from Austrian authorities regarding the arrests, citing lack of clarity over legal grounds and procedural transparency (pravda.com.ua).
  • Vienna’s longstanding reputation as a European espionage hub underscores the sensitive context of this case, amid Austria’s evolving stance on espionage and intelligence oversight (en.wikipedia.org).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why were the four Ukrainians arrested in Vienna?
They were arrested on suspicion of spying, according to Austria's Interior Minister.
Who among the arrested were journalists?
Investigative journalist Mykhailo Tkach and cameraman Yaroslav Bondarenko from Ukrainska Pravda were among those detained.
What is the current status of the detainees?
Three remain in custody. Mykhailo Tkach was released, while Bondarenko is expected to be released soon.
What actions have Austrian and Ukrainian authorities taken?
Austrian authorities are investigating, while the Ukrainian embassy awaits further explanation on the arrests.
Were any of the journalists injured or affected during detention?
Yes, cameraman Yaroslav Bondarenko was reportedly injured during his detention.

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