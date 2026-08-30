Ukraine Looks to US Investment for Defence Technology Fund, Says Ex-Minister

Ukraine Seeks International Support for Defence Initiatives

US Investment in Defence Technology Fund

Aug 30 (Reuters) - Ukraine's former defence minister Mykhailo Fedorov is seeking U.S. investment for a defence technology fund, he said in an interview with the Financial Times that was published on Sunday.

Western Capital for Weapons Development

Fedorov is also seeking Western capital to build and manage weapons development companies that he said will help Kyiv resist Moscow, the Financial Times said.

Details on Fedorov's Role and Financial Benefit

The former defence minister did not say whether he would benefit financially from the fund, nor did he give details on his role overseeing it, according to the FT.

Ukraine's New Defence Minister Outlines Financial Strategy

Meanwhile Ukraine's new defence minister, Yevhenii Khmara, said Kyiv would seek to bring forward part of a €45 billion ($52.1 billion) loan from the European Union planned for next year, as well as lobbying allies for greater contributions and new countries that had not yet given.

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(Reporting by Chandni Shah in Bengaluru)