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Ukraine's former defence chief seeks US investment for defence tech fund, FT reports - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Ukraine's former defence chief seeks US investment for defence tech fund, FT reports

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 30, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: August 30, 2026

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Ukraine Looks to US Investment for Defence Technology Fund, Says Ex-Minister

Ukraine Seeks International Support for Defence Initiatives

US Investment in Defence Technology Fund

Aug 30 (Reuters) - Ukraine's former defence minister Mykhailo Fedorov is seeking U.S. investment for a defence technology fund, he said in an interview with the Financial Times that was published on Sunday.

Western Capital for Weapons Development

Fedorov is also seeking Western capital to build and manage weapons development companies that he said will help Kyiv resist Moscow, the Financial Times said.

Details on Fedorov's Role and Financial Benefit

The former defence minister did not say whether he would benefit financially from the fund, nor did he give details on his role overseeing it, according to the FT. 

Ukraine's New Defence Minister Outlines Financial Strategy

Meanwhile Ukraine's new defence minister, Yevhenii Khmara, said Kyiv would seek to bring forward part of a €45 billion ($52.1 billion) loan from the European Union planned for next year, as well as lobbying allies for greater contributions and new countries that had not yet given.

Currency Exchange Rate

($1 = 0.8634 euros)

(Reporting by Chandni Shah in Bengaluru)

Key Takeaways

  • Fedorov seeks U.S. and Western funding to back a new defence technology fund and build weapons development firms to bolster Kyiv’s resistance (internazionale.it)
  • Ukraine’s new defence minister, Yevhenii Khmara, pledges to fast‑track part of the €45 billion EU loan due in 2027, while pushing allies for more support (internazionale.it)
  • Ukraine’s defence‑tech ecosystem has seen sharp venture capital growth—$129 million raised in 2025 alone, with private unicorns like UFORCE and Nasdaq‑listed Swarmer emerging (institute.kse.ua)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is seeking US investment for Ukraine's defence technology fund?
Ukraine's former defence minister Mykhailo Fedorov is seeking US investment for a defence technology fund.
What is the goal of the defence technology fund?
The fund aims to build and manage weapons development companies to help Kyiv resist Moscow.
Is Mykhailo Fedorov financially benefiting from the fund?
He did not disclose whether he would benefit financially from the fund.
How is Ukraine's new defence minister addressing funding needs?
Yevhenii Khmara said Kyiv would try to bring forward part of a €45 billion EU loan and lobby for more contributions from allies.
What is the planned value of the European Union loan to Ukraine?
The planned value of the EU loan to Ukraine is €45 billion ($52.1 billion).

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