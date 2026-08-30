NATO Reports No Immediate Threat of Attack Despite Rising Russia Tensions

Current Assessment of NATO and Russian Activities

BRUSSELS, Aug 30 (Reuters) - A NATO official said on Sunday Russia is stepping up hybrid acts in Europe, but that at this time the alliance sees no imminent threat of attack.

Escalation of Hybrid Acts in Europe

"Even as the Russians are facing very substantial resistance from Ukraine, they are stepping up attacks on Ukraine as well as hybrid acts in Europe," the official said.

NATO's Vigilance and Support for Ukraine

"As always, NATO remains vigilant and alert to the variety of threats we face. At this time, we see no imminent threat of attack," the official said, adding: "We continue to stand with Ukraine. And NATO continues to work around the clock to keep our one billion people safe".

Statements from European Leaders

Poland's Preparedness for Potential Provocations

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Saturday that Poland and NATO must be prepared for various scenarios, and that a provocation by Russia against any NATO member cannot be ruled out.

Intelligence Discussions Between the U.S. and Russia

CIA Director's Visit to Russia

CIA Director John Ratcliffe flew to Russia on Tuesday to meet briefly with intelligence counterparts.

Two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters that Ratcliffe brought ‌up ⁠the possibility of a Russian operation against a NATO member during that meeting, though it was unclear if that was the sole purpose of the trip.

German Investigation into Drone Attack

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said on Tuesday that the German government will soon announce ​who is responsible for an attempted drone attack ‌on Leipzig/Halle airport earlier this month.

Russia's Response to Accusations

Russia has consistently denied any involvement in sabotage planning or attacks on Europe, and rejects such accusations as Western scaremongering.

(Reporting by Lili Bayer in Brussels and Anna Koper in Warsaw; Editing by Jan Harvey)