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Merz says Germany finalising response to suspected Leipzig attack - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Merz says Germany finalising response to suspected Leipzig attack

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 30, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 30, 2026

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Germany to Finalise Coordinated Response Over Suspected Leipzig Attack

German Government's Reaction and Investigation

Chancellor Merz Outlines Imminent Response

BERLIN, Aug 30 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said on Sunday Berlin was preparing a response to the suspected drone attack on a Ukrainian cargo plane in Leipzig this month in coordination with its European and NATO partners.

"We are in the process of concluding the investigation. There is broad consensus within the Federal Government on how we should respond, and we will make this clear in the coming days; it won't be long now," he said in an interview on ARD public television.

Details of the Leipzig Incident

Suspected Attack at Leipzig/Halle Airport

Germany has so far not said officially who it believes was behind the suspected attack attempt at Leipzig/Halle airport on August 4, when an explosives-laden drone was discovered near a Ukrainian Antonov cargo aircraft used for military supplies.

Government Officials Comment on Attack

However Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt, a member of the conservative Christian Social Union, called the Leipzig incident a "hybrid attack scenario," and left open possible involvement by foreign powers.

International Coordination and Potential Measures

Media Reports on Blame and Sanctions

On Saturday, the daily Die Welt reported that in the next few days, the government would blame Russia for the attack and announce measures that would include sanctions coordinated with European Union partners.

Chancellor Merz on Coordination with Allies

Statements on EU and NATO Involvement

Merz made no comment on who Berlin believed was responsible but said its response was being coordinated with its partners.

"It has been agreed upon, and final agreement is due to be reached in the next few days with the European Union and our NATO partners," he said.

"It will be a response from Germany, but our partners in the European Union and NATO will not be taken by surprise."

(Reporting by James Mackenzie, Editing by Louise Heavens)

Key Takeaways

  • Chancellor Merz confirmed that Germany is wrapping up its investigation into the August 4 drone incident and will soon announce its response, developed in coordination with EU and NATO allies (orf.at).
  • The incident involved a drone laden with military-grade Semtex found near a Ukrainian Antonov cargo aircraft—possibly loaded with ammunition—raising suspicions of a sophisticated 'hybrid attack' by foreign actors (tagesschau.de).
  • Investigations have uncovered DNA traces on the drone linking it to an earlier 2024 sabotage incident; meanwhile, the federal prosecutor’s office has taken over the case due to its national security significance (euronews.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What incident is Germany responding to in Leipzig?
Germany is preparing a response to a suspected drone attack on a Ukrainian cargo plane at Leipzig/Halle airport.
Has Germany identified who is behind the Leipzig attack?
Germany has not officially stated who they believe is responsible, but reports suggest the government may soon blame Russia.
How is Germany coordinating its response to the suspected attack?
Germany is coordinating its response with European Union and NATO partners before making an official announcement.
What potential measures are being discussed in response to the Leipzig incident?
Potential measures include sanctions coordinated with European Union partners.
When will Germany announce its official response?
The German government is expected to make its official response public in the coming days.

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