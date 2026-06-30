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Factbox-Morgan Stanley cuts Brent price view as Hormuz flows recover, flags 2027 surplus

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 30, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: June 30, 2026

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Morgan Stanley Cuts Brent Crude Price Outlook, Warns of 2027 Oil Surplus

Morgan Stanley Revises Oil Price Forecasts Amid Changing Market Dynamics

Bank Lowers Brent Crude Price Projections

June 30 (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley lowered its Brent crude price forecast for the rest of the year and next, citing a faster-than-expected reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, and said market focus has shifted back to a larger surplus expected in 2027.

• The bank lowered its third-quarter 2026 forecast and fourth-quarter 2026 view to $75 per barrel from earlier estimates of $90 and $80, respectively. It sees Brent at $75/bbl in the first half of 2027 and $70/bbl in the second half, compared with an earlier forecast of $80.

Middle East Exports and Market Surplus

• With the Middle East exports ramping up again, a supply shortfall that has been rapidly diminishing is now causing a surplus in the Brent and Dubai markets, the bank said in a note dated Monday.

• Morgan Stanley now projects an implied global oil market surplus of 4.8 million barrels per day (bpd) in 2027. At the start of 2026, before the conflict, its balances had pointed to a 2 million–3 million bpd surplus for the year and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz temporarily flipped that surplus into a deep deficit.

• To balance the market in 2027, flows through Hormuz only need to recover to 11 million-12 million bpd, or ~65% of the pre-conflict level, analysts at the bank estimated.

Impact of U.S.-Iran Agreement and Ongoing Negotiations

• This is the bank's second price reversion since the announcement of U.S.-Iran agreement to halt the war in Iran and open the Strait of Hormuz earlier this month.

• Iranian and U.S. negotiating teams were due in Doha this week, but Iran said on Monday no meeting had been scheduled as weekend missile fire from both sides tested the interim ceasefire to end the four-month-old war.

Oil Price Movements and Market Trends

• Oil prices dipped on Tuesday and were poised for a third consecutive monthly decline, setting them for their worst quarter since early 2020.

• Brent August crude futures were down 0.9% at $72.47 a barrel, as of 0706 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate for August fell 0.5% to $70.24 a barrel. [O/R]

Brokerage Oil Price Forecasts Post U.S.-Iran Deal

The table below lists price forecasts after the U.S.-Iran peace deal announcement:

Summary of Brokerage Forecasts

Brokerage/Age Brent WTI  Forecasts as of  Price Targets

ncy

  2026 2027 2026 2027    

Morgan June 29, 2026 Lowers Q3 2026 and

Stanley Q4 2026 forecasts to

$75/bbl; Lowers

forecast from $80 to

$75/bbl for 1H27 to

$70/bbl in 2H27

Barclays  $96 ($100 $85 ($88 $90 $82 June 26, 2026 Sees Brent at

previously) previously   $100/bbl for Q3 2026

) and $95/bbl for Q4

2026

UBS         June 25, 2026 Lowers Brent

forecasts to $85/bbl

for Q3, Q4 2026,

$80/bbl for Q1, Q2

2027 

Macquarie $77.09 $64 $71.4 $60 June 24, 2026  

($89.28 ($74.50 2 ($70.5

previously) previously ($82. 0

) 93 previo

previ usly)

ously

)

J.P. Morgan $85 ($96 - $80 459 June 24, 2026

previously) ($89 ($70

previ previo

ously usly)

)

Commerzbank June 19, 2026 Expects Brent to

trade at $80/bbl by

end-2026

ANZ June 19, 2026 Expects Brent to end

Key Takeaways

  • The bank lowered its Brent forecasts to $75/bbl for Q3 and Q4 2026 (down from $90/$80), and sees $75/bbl in 1H 2027 and $70/bbl in 2H 2027, from its earlier $80 forecast (livemint.com).
  • Morgan Stanley now forecasts a 2027 global oil surplus of about 4.8 million barrels per day as Middle East flows recover and reduce supply shortfall (livemint.com).
  • Flows through the Strait of Hormuz have regained to typical pre‑conflict levels of 30–40 tankers, with volumes needing to hit about 11–12 million bpd (~65% of pre‑conflict) to balance the 2027 market (livemint.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the projected oil market surplus for 2027?
Morgan Stanley forecasts an implied global oil market surplus of 4.8 million barrels per day (bpd) in 2027.
What are Morgan Stanley's new Brent crude price targets for 2026 and 2027?
Morgan Stanley now sees Brent at $75 per barrel for the rest of 2026 and first half of 2027, and $70 per barrel in the second half of 2027.
How has the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz affected oil prices?
The reopening has boosted oil exports from the Middle East, easing previous supply shortfalls and shifting market focus to a surplus, leading to price declines.

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