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Finance

UK's Saga posts first-half cruise bookings ahead of expectations

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 30, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: June 30, 2026

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Saga Posts Higher-Than-Expected First-Half Cruise Bookings, Warns of Holiday Impact

Saga's Financial Performance and Outlook

June 30 (Reuters) - British over-50s holiday and insurance group Saga said on Tuesday first-half cruise bookings exceeded expectations and holidays revenue grew, though it warned full-year holidays  passenger numbers could fall due to the Middle East conflict.

Key Highlights from Saga's Update

Here are some details:

Financial Guidance and Market Reaction

  • The company said it remains on track to meet its full-year guidance.
  • Shares in the company were down about 1%.

Cruise Revenue Breakdown

Ocean Cruise Performance
  • Ocean cruise revenue for the first half is expected to be ahead of the prior year, driven by 13% growth in booked per diems.
River Cruise Performance
  • River cruise revenue for the first half is also expected to grow compared with the prior year, with booked per diems 4% higher.

Insurance Operations

  • Saga's restructured insurance operations also beat early targets under a new Ageas partnership, triggering a £10.5 million payment, the company said.

Holidays Revenue and Passenger Trends

  • Full-year holidays revenue is expected to be marginally ahead of the prior year, though passenger numbers could be slightly behind, with more customers opting for shorter short-haul holidays rather than long-haul trips as a result of the Middle East conflict, Saga said.

Outlook and Risk Management

  • "We have a high level of confidence when looking ahead to the full year and beyond, with customers typically booking well in advance, and commodity and foreign exchange risk now fully hedged to the end of 2027," Saga said.

(Reporting by Nithyashree R B in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

Key Takeaways

  • Ocean cruise revenue for H1 is expected to outpace last year, driven by a 13% increase in booked per diems and a 93% load factor.(tradingview.com)
  • River cruise seating is also up, with booked per diems rising 4% and load factors steady at 93%, supporting higher revenue expectations.(tradingview.com)
  • Saga’s insurance operations under its new Ageas partnership exceeded early targets—prompting a £10.5 million contingent payment.(tradingview.com)
  • Despite robust revenue, full-year holiday passenger numbers could narrowly lag due to the Middle East conflict, with more customers opting for short-haul stays.(tradingview.com)
  • Saga remains confident in its full-year outlook, noting that foreign exchange and commodity risks are fully hedged through 2027.(tradingview.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Did Saga's first-half cruise bookings exceed expectations?
Yes, Saga reported that first-half cruise bookings were ahead of expectations, with both ocean and river cruise revenues growing compared to the prior year.
What impacted Saga's holidays passenger numbers outlook?
Saga warned that full-year holidays passenger numbers could fall as a result of the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.
How did Saga's insurance operations perform?
Saga's restructured insurance operations surpassed early targets and triggered a £10.5 million payment under its partnership with Ageas.
What is Saga's revenue outlook for the full year?
Saga expects full-year holidays revenue to be marginally ahead of the prior year despite a possible decline in passenger numbers.
How is Saga managing future risks?
Saga stated it has fully hedged commodity and foreign exchange risks through to the end of 2027, providing confidence in future performance.

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