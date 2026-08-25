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Trump says Strait of Hormuz has been demined, warns Iran not to plant more - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Trump says Strait of Hormuz has been demined, warns Iran not to plant more

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 25, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 25, 2026

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Trump: Strait of Hormuz Demined, Zero Tolerance on New Mines Amid Oil Transit Drop

U.S. Actions and Oil Transit in the Strait of Hormuz

Mine Removal and Security Measures

Aug 25 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that all mines had been detonated or removed from international waters of the Strait of Hormuz and that Iran has been told that any ship or boat placing new mines will be destroyed. 

Space Force Surveillance

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the United States, through its Space Force, was watching "every square inch" of the Strait, a key waterway in the global energy supply chain.

Zero Tolerance Policy

"There is a Zero Tolerance policy on mine placement in full force and effect," Trump said.

Ongoing Tensions and Oil Transit Impact

Military Activity in the Strait

The U.S. and Iran have not conducted air strikes on each other's militaries for weeks, but attacks on vessels in the Strait of Hormuz have continued as the two sides vie for control of the narrow maritime passage.

Oil Transit Statistics

Oil transits through the strait were at 5 million barrels per day on Monday, provisional data from shiptracker Vortexa showed, down from more than 20 million per day before the war or about one of every five barrels consumed worldwide.

(Reporting by Daphne Psaledakis and Ismail Shakil; editing by Michelle Nichols and Katharine Jackson)

Key Takeaways

  • Trump asserts all mines in the Strait have been detonated or removed and issued a ‘zero tolerance’ warning to Iran over new mine deployments.
  • U.S. surveillance via Space Force is tracking the Strait closely; Iran is warned any new mining vessels will be destroyed.
  • Oil flows through the Strait remain drastically lower—about 5 million barrels per day versus over 20 million before the conflict—reflecting continued disruption in a key global energy corridor.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Trump announce regarding the Strait of Hormuz?
Trump stated that all mines have been detonated or removed from international waters of the Strait of Hormuz.
What warning did Trump give to Iran about the Strait of Hormuz?
Trump warned Iran that any ship or boat placing new mines in the Strait would be destroyed.
How is the United States monitoring the Strait of Hormuz?
The United States is monitoring the Strait of Hormuz using Space Force, watching every square inch.
How have oil transits through the Strait of Hormuz changed?
Oil transits dropped to 5 million barrels per day, down from over 20 million before the war.
Why is the Strait of Hormuz significant for global energy?
It is a key waterway in the global energy supply chain, previously handling one of every five barrels consumed worldwide.

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