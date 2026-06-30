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ExxonMobil, QatarEnergy declare Cyprus gas marketable in deal with Nicosia - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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ExxonMobil, QatarEnergy declare Cyprus gas marketable in deal with Nicosia

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 30, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: June 30, 2026

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Finance Energy Markets Deals

ExxonMobil and QatarEnergy Declare Cyprus Offshore Gas Marketable in Landmark Deal

Key Developments in Cyprus Offshore Gas Reserves

NICOSIA, June 30 (Reuters) - Energy conglomerates ExxonMobil and QatarEnergy signed a deal with Cyprus on Tuesday declaring prospects in two offshore gas fields marketable, a milestone in efforts by the east Mediterranean island to develop offshore gas reserves.

The Declaration of Marketability signed in Nicosia advances a project central to the region's ambitions to supply more gas to Europe. 

Major Discoveries and Estimates

• ExxonMobil has reported discoveries in two offshore blocks in fields known as Glaucus and Pegasus.

• Cypriot officials say the combined discoveries could be between 8 and 9 trillion cubic feet.

Significance for European Energy Supply

• The deal signed on Tuesday "represents a major step towards establishing the Eastern Mediterranean as a credible alternative energy corridor for Europe", Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides said in Nicosia alongside representatives of ExxonMobil and QatarEnergy.

Next Steps and Project Timeline

• Some additional drilling on the two offshore fields would be required before moving into the front-end engineering and design (FEED), officials say.

• A final investment decision is anticipated around 2029 and production in 2033, said ExxonMobil Vice President and head of global expansion John Ardill.

Regional Partnerships and Infrastructure

• QatarEnergy signed a preliminary deal with ExxonMobil and Egypt's government in May to study the development and commercialisation of gas discoveries in Cyprus using Egypt's existing gas and LNG infrastructure.

Pipeline and Tie-Back Strategies

• The reserves from Pegasus and Glaucus would probably be delivered with a pipeline tie-back to Egypt, Ardill said.

• Tie-backs to underutilised infrastructure in Egypt are also being considered for other Cypriot discoveries; approximately 3.5-4.5 tcf in Aphrodite, licenced to Chevron, and the more than 3 tcf Cronos discovery licenced to Italy's Eni with France's Total.

(Writing by Michele Kambas; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

Key Takeaways

  • The Declaration of Commerciality for Glaucus and Pegasus (Block 10) marks a transition from exploration to development, confirming an estimated 7–9 trillion cubic feet of marketable gas and positioning Cyprus more firmly as an Eastern Mediterranean energy player. (cbn.com.cy)
  • The development roadmap anticipates front‑end engineering design following additional drilling late 2026, a final investment decision by about 2029, and production startup by 2033. (cbn.com.cy)
  • Pipeline tie‑back to Egypt’s existing LNG infrastructure is the leading export concept, leveraging Egypt’s role as a regional energy hub and enabling integration of Cypriot gas into European markets. (cbn.com.cy)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What companies signed the Cyprus offshore gas deal?
ExxonMobil and QatarEnergy signed the deal with Cyprus to declare two offshore gas fields marketable.
Which offshore gas discoveries are involved in the Cyprus deal?
The discoveries involved are in the Glaucus and Pegasus fields, with reserves between 8 and 9 trillion cubic feet.
What is the significance of Cyprus’s gas deal for Europe?
The deal marks progress in establishing the Eastern Mediterranean as an alternative energy corridor to supply gas to Europe.
When is production from Cyprus’s offshore gas fields expected to begin?
A final investment decision is expected around 2029 with production anticipated in 2033.
How will Cyprus’s gas reserves be exported?
The gas reserves are likely to be delivered to Egypt via a pipeline tie-back, utilizing existing infrastructure for export.

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