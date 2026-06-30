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EU opens in-depth state aid probe into 2017 capital injection for Post Danmark - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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EU opens in-depth state aid probe into 2017 capital injection for Post Danmark

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 30, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: June 30, 2026

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EU Opens In-Depth Investigation Into 2017 State Aid for Post Danmark

Background and Details of the Investigation

Commission's Announcement and Capital Injection

BRUSSELS, June 30 (Reuters) - The European Commission on Tuesday said it opened an in-depth investigation into a €134 million ($152.69 million) capital injection into Post Danmark from its parent company PostNord Group AB, which belongs to the Danish and Swedish states.

Previous Findings and Court Decisions

2018 Commission Investigation

A prior investigation by the Commission in 2018 had concluded that the capital injection, done in 2017, did not constitute state aid, but the European Court of Justice partly annulled the decision in 2021 and ordered the opening of a formal investigation procedure, the Commission said.

Confirmation of Court's Decision

The Court's decision was confirmed in 2022.

Exchange Rate Reference

($1 = 0.8776 euros)

(Reporting by Inti Landauro;Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

Key Takeaways

  • 2018 EU Commission decision cleared the 2017 injection as not constituting state aid under the Market Economy Operator Principle, after examining terms relative to a private investor’s approach (ec.europa.eu).
  • In 2021, the EU General Court partially annulled that Commission decision—finding procedural or substantive shortcomings—and the ruling was upheld in 2022, prompting the formal investigation mandate (gibsondunn.com).
  • This probe underscores broader scrutiny over state-backed support to PostNord entities: earlier in 2026, the Commission launched a similar investigation into a €15.4 million capital injection into PostNord Logistics following a court annulment of a prior clearance (agenceurope.eu).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is the European Commission investigating Post Danmark's 2017 capital injection?
The European Commission is investigating to determine if the €134 million injection from PostNord Group AB constitutes illegal state aid following a European Court of Justice order.
What was the outcome of the previous 2018 investigation?
The 2018 investigation concluded the capital injection did not constitute state aid, but this decision was partly annulled in 2021 by the European Court of Justice.
How was the original investigation decision challenged?
The European Court of Justice annulled the 2018 decision in 2021 and ordered the opening of a formal investigation procedure, confirmed in 2022.
Who provided the capital injection to Post Danmark?
PostNord Group AB, owned by the Danish and Swedish states, provided the €134 million capital injection to Post Danmark.
How much was the capital injection under investigation?
The capital injection under investigation amounted to €134 million ($152.69 million).

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