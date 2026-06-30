EU Opens In-Depth Investigation Into 2017 State Aid for Post Danmark
Background and Details of the Investigation
Commission's Announcement and Capital Injection
BRUSSELS, June 30 (Reuters) - The European Commission on Tuesday said it opened an in-depth investigation into a €134 million ($152.69 million) capital injection into Post Danmark from its parent company PostNord Group AB, which belongs to the Danish and Swedish states.
Previous Findings and Court Decisions
2018 Commission Investigation
A prior investigation by the Commission in 2018 had concluded that the capital injection, done in 2017, did not constitute state aid, but the European Court of Justice partly annulled the decision in 2021 and ordered the opening of a formal investigation procedure, the Commission said.
Confirmation of Court's Decision
The Court's decision was confirmed in 2022.
Exchange Rate Reference
($1 = 0.8776 euros)
(Reporting by Inti Landauro;Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)