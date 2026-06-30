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Exclusive-Germany demands $450 billion cut to 'unaffordable' EU budget, document shows - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Exclusive-Germany demands $450 billion cut to 'unaffordable' EU budget, document shows

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 30, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: June 30, 2026

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Finance Banking Markets EU Policy Budget

Germany Insists on €400 Billion Cut to European Union's 2028-2034 Budget

Germany Challenges Proposed EU Budget Increase

By Andreas Rinke

Germany's Position on the EU Budget

BERLIN, June 30 (Reuters) - Germany is demanding a €400 billion ($456 billion) cut to the European Commission's proposed budget of €2 trillion for 2028-2034, warning that the current plans are "unaffordable," according to an internal government document seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

Unanimity Requirement and Negotiation Challenges

Because the EU budget, called Multiannual Financial Framework, requires unanimity among all 27 member states, Germany's sharp opposition signals a tough battle ahead, with Berlin warning in the document that "as it stands, an agreement is impossible."

Germany's Concerns as Largest Net Contributor

As the EU's largest net contributor, Germany is alarmed by the proposed scale of the next seven-year budget, which is a significant increase from the €1.3 trillion budget for 2021-2027.

Proposed Trim and Impact on Contributions

Berlin argues that even with its proposed €400 billion trim, the budget would still be 27% larger than the current one, pushing Germany's annual contribution to over €50 billion.

Political Context and Timeline

Chancellor Friedrich Merz has urged member states to seal a deal this year to ensure planning certainty before the budget takes effect in January 2028, especially with major elections looming in France, Poland and Italy in 2027.

($1 = 0.8780 euros)

(Reporting by Andreas Rinke, writing by Maria Martinez, editing by Thomas Seythal)

Key Takeaways

  • Germany considers the €2 trillion Multiannual Financial Framework for 2028–2034 excessive and unaffordable, proposing a €400 billion reduction—a sign of tough EU negotiations ahead (onvista.de).
  • Chancellor Friedrich Merz emphasizes redirecting funds toward defense and competitiveness while opposing joint EU debt, reflecting Germany’s budget priorities (marketscreener.com).
  • The EU presidency has already proposed a modest 2% cut to kickstart negotiations, but Germany’s demand far exceeds that, underscoring deep fiscal divisions within the EU (streetinsider.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Germany demanding regarding the EU budget?
Germany is requesting a €400 billion ($456 billion) reduction in the proposed European Commission budget for 2028-2034.
Why does Germany find the current EU budget proposal unaffordable?
Germany, as the largest net contributor, argues the budget increase would push its annual contribution over €50 billion and is too large compared to the current plan.
What is the total proposed EU budget for 2028-2034?
The European Commission proposed a €2 trillion budget for the 2028-2034 Multiannual Financial Framework.
How does the proposed budget compare to the previous EU budget?
Even with Germany's proposed cut, the budget would still be 27% larger than the 2021-2027 plan of €1.3 trillion.
What are the next steps in agreeing on the EU budget?
The budget requires unanimity among all 27 EU member states, and Germany is urging a deal before it takes effect in 2028, amidst elections across Europe.

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