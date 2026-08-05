DHL Expands Share Buyback Programme and Confirms 2024 Financial Outlook
DHL Share Buyback Expansion and Financial Guidance
Share Buyback Programme Details
Aug 5 (Reuters) - German logistics group DHL increased its share buyback programme by €500 million ($577 million) after its second-quarter results beat market expectations on Wednesday.
Programme Launch and Duration
Launched in 2022, the programme will now amount to up to €6.5 billion and run until the end of 2027, the group said.
Financial Outlook for 2024
Full-Year Guidance Confirmation
DHL also confirmed its full-year guidance, last upgraded in July.
Exchange Rate Information
($1 = 0.8667 euros)
Reporting Credits
(Reporting by Anastasiia Kozlova and Matthias Inverardi; editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)