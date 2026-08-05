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DHL bolsters buyback plan and confirms outlook after Q2 beat - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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DHL bolsters buyback plan and confirms outlook after Q2 beat

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 5, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: August 5, 2026

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DHL Expands Share Buyback Programme and Confirms 2024 Financial Outlook

DHL Share Buyback Expansion and Financial Guidance

Share Buyback Programme Details

Aug 5 (Reuters) - German logistics group DHL increased its share buyback programme by €500 million ($577 million) after its second-quarter results beat market expectations on Wednesday.

Programme Launch and Duration

Launched in 2022, the programme will now amount to up to €6.5 billion and run until the end of 2027, the group said.

Financial Outlook for 2024

Full-Year Guidance Confirmation

DHL also confirmed its full-year guidance, last upgraded in July.

Exchange Rate Information

($1 = 0.8667 euros)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Anastasiia Kozlova and Matthias Inverardi; editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How much has DHL increased its share buyback programme?
DHL has increased its share buyback programme by €500 million, bringing the total to up to €6.5 billion.
When does the DHL share buyback programme end?
The share buyback programme will run until the end of 2027.
Did DHL beat market expectations in Q2?
Yes, DHL's second-quarter results beat market expectations.
Is DHL maintaining its full-year financial outlook?
DHL has confirmed its full-year guidance, which was last upgraded in July.

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