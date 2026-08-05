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Siemens Energy posts forecast-beating results on AI data centre boom, Middle East demand - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Siemens Energy posts forecast-beating results on AI data centre boom, Middle East demand

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 5, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: August 5, 2026

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Siemens Energy Surpasses Forecasts on AI Data Centre Boom and Middle East Demand

Siemens Energy Reports Record Third Quarter Performance

FRANKFURT, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Siemens Energy's sales, margins and orders hit a record in the third quarter, it said on Wednesday, boosted by the expansion of AI data centres in the United States and power plants in the Middle East that have fanned demand for its gas turbines.

Growth Drivers for Siemens Energy

AI Data Centres in the United States

Its struggling Siemens Gamesa division, long a millstone around the German group's neck, made its first quarterly operating profit in nearly four years, Siemens Energy said, citing cost cuts and higher capacity utilisation.

Power Plants in the Middle East

"The fact that our wind business has returned to profitability in a quarter for the first time since 2022 is a fantastic achievement by this team," Siemens Energy CEO Christian Bruch said in a statement.

Financial Highlights

($1 = 0.8680 euros)

Reporting and Editorial Information

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

Key Takeaways

  • Unprecedented AI‑data‑center demand in the U.S. is straining grid infrastructure and accelerating orders for Siemens Energy’s gas turbines and fast‑response solutions. Siemens sees data‑center and AI‑related demand adding significantly atop a 70‑80 GW base market (spglobal.com).
  • In the Middle East, regional governments are boosting turbine procurement to bolster energy resilience amid conflict‑related disruptions, amplifying Siemens Energy’s backlog (energynow.com).
  • The Siemens Gamesa wind division reported its first quarterly operating profit since 2022, thanks to cost reductions and better capacity utilization—a turnaround hailed as a major corporate milestone by CEO Christian Bruch (cincodias.elpais.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What drove Siemens Energy's record third-quarter results?
Siemens Energy's record Q3 results were driven by the expansion of AI data centres in the US and increased demand for gas turbines in the Middle East.
How did Siemens Gamesa perform in the third quarter?
Siemens Gamesa made its first quarterly operating profit in nearly four years, thanks to cost cuts and higher capacity utilisation.
What statement did the Siemens Energy CEO make about the wind business?
CEO Christian Bruch called the wind business’s return to profitability for the first time since 2022 a fantastic achievement.
What regions contributed to Siemens Energy's growth?
The United States, due to AI data centres, and the Middle East, via power plant turbine demand, contributed to Siemens Energy's growth.
What currency rate is mentioned in the article?
The article mentions an exchange rate of $1 = 0.8680 euros.

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