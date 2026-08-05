Siemens Energy Surpasses Forecasts on AI Data Centre Boom and Middle East Demand
Siemens Energy Reports Record Third Quarter Performance
FRANKFURT, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Siemens Energy's sales, margins and orders hit a record in the third quarter, it said on Wednesday, boosted by the expansion of AI data centres in the United States and power plants in the Middle East that have fanned demand for its gas turbines.
Growth Drivers for Siemens Energy
AI Data Centres in the United States
Its struggling Siemens Gamesa division, long a millstone around the German group's neck, made its first quarterly operating profit in nearly four years, Siemens Energy said, citing cost cuts and higher capacity utilisation.
Power Plants in the Middle East
"The fact that our wind business has returned to profitability in a quarter for the first time since 2022 is a fantastic achievement by this team," Siemens Energy CEO Christian Bruch said in a statement.
Financial Highlights
($1 = 0.8680 euros)
Reporting and Editorial Information
(Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)