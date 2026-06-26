EU's von der Leyen to go to Armenia and Azerbaijan next week

EU's von der Leyen to Visit Armenia and Azerbaijan Next Week to Show Support

European Commission's Diplomatic Mission to the South Caucasus

Von der Leyen's Planned Visits

BRUSSELS, June 26 (Reuters) - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will go to Armenia next week, said the EU on Friday, in a move aimed at highlighting Brussels' support for Armenia as it faces political pressure from Russia.

The EU said von der Leyen would also go to Azerbaijan.

Context of Armenia's Political Landscape

Armenia's Pursuit of EU Membership

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, who is working towards the goal of European Union membership, won re-election this month despite what international monitors said was blatant interference and pressure from Russia.

Geopolitical Tensions and Accusations

In turn, Moscow accused Western countries of interfering in the vote in favour of Pashinyan.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Alison Williams)