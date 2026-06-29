Maersk Raises 2026 Earnings Guidance on Strong Container Market Demand

Maersk's Upgraded Earnings Forecast and Market Drivers

Strong Container Market Demand in Asia

June 29 (Reuters) - Shipping ​group Maersk on Monday upgraded its earnings guidance for this year on strong demand in the container market, particularly in Asia.

Revised 2026 Earnings Guidance

Updated EBITDA Forecast

Its forecast for earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization has been adjusted to $8 billion to $10 billion from $4.5 to $7 billion, the company said in a statement.

Adjusted EBIT Outlook for 2026

The outlook for adjusted earnings before interest and taxes for fiscal 2026 has been updated to between $2 billion and $4 billion, it added.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Hyunsu Yim in Barcelona; Editing by Jan Harvey)