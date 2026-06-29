Maersk Raises 2026 Earnings Guidance on Strong Container Market Demand
Maersk's Upgraded Earnings Forecast and Market Drivers
Strong Container Market Demand in Asia
June 29 (Reuters) - Shipping group Maersk on Monday upgraded its earnings guidance for this year on strong demand in the container market, particularly in Asia.
Revised 2026 Earnings Guidance
Updated EBITDA Forecast
Its forecast for earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization has been adjusted to $8 billion to $10 billion from $4.5 to $7 billion, the company said in a statement.
Adjusted EBIT Outlook for 2026
The outlook for adjusted earnings before interest and taxes for fiscal 2026 has been updated to between $2 billion and $4 billion, it added.
Reporting and Editorial Credits
(Reporting by Hyunsu Yim in Barcelona; Editing by Jan Harvey)