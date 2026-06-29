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Maersk upgrades 2026 earnings guidance on strong demand - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Maersk upgrades 2026 earnings guidance on strong demand

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 29, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: June 29, 2026

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Maersk Raises 2026 Earnings Guidance on Strong Container Market Demand

Maersk's Upgraded Earnings Forecast and Market Drivers

Strong Container Market Demand in Asia

June 29 (Reuters) - Shipping ​group Maersk on Monday upgraded its earnings guidance for this year on strong demand in the container market, particularly in Asia.

Revised 2026 Earnings Guidance

Updated EBITDA Forecast

Its forecast for earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization has been adjusted to $8 billion to $10 billion from $4.5 to $7 billion, the company said in a statement.

Adjusted EBIT Outlook for 2026

The outlook for adjusted earnings before interest and taxes for fiscal 2026 has been updated to between $2 billion and $4 billion, it added.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Hyunsu Yim in Barcelona; Editing by Jan Harvey)

Key Takeaways

  • Underlying EBITDA guidance upgraded to $8 billion–$10 billion, up from prior $4.5 billion–$7 billion range (ca.investing.com)
  • Adjusted EBIT outlook raised to $2 billion–$4 billion, compared to previous –$1.5 billion to +$1 billion (ca.investing.com)
  • Free cash flow forecast improved to at least –$1.5 billion vs prior –$3 billion, amid strong Asian container demand and spot rates (ca.investing.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Maersk upgrade its 2026 earnings guidance?
Maersk upgraded its 2026 earnings guidance due to strong demand in the container market, particularly in Asia.
What is the updated adjusted earnings outlook for Maersk in 2026?
The updated adjusted earnings before interest and taxes forecast for 2026 is between $2 billion and $4 billion.
Which region is driving the strong container demand for Maersk?
The strong container demand for Maersk is being driven particularly in Asia.

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