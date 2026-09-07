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Finance

France drops plans for mandatory plastic bottle deposit

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 7, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 7, 2026

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France Cancels Mandatory Plastic Bottle Deposit, Proposes Voluntary Schemes

Overview of France's Plastic Bottle Deposit Policy Changes

PARIS, Sept 7 (Reuters) - France dropped plans to make deposits on plastic bottles mandatory, instead proposing towns and cities set up voluntary schemes.

Official Statement from the French Environment Ministry

• No mandatory deposit system will be put in place, the French environment ministry said in a statement released on Friday.

Consultation Process and Stakeholder Involvement

• The decision not to enforce a deposit on plastic bottles follows a three-month consultation with towns and cities, plastic bottles companies and recycling companies, it said.

European Union Regulations on Packaging and Reusability

Upcoming EU Packaging Laws

• In the European Union, a law aimed at reducing the environmental impact of packaging will ban single-use plastic packaging for most fresh fruits and vegetables under 1.5 kg from 2030. It also mandates that 10% of most drinks be sold in reusable packaging by 2030.

Examples from Other EU Member States

Portugal's Approach

• EU member states such as Portugal have set up mandatory deposit systems for plastic bottles.

(Reporting by Inti Landauro; Editing by Alexander Smith)

Key Takeaways

  • France will not implement a nationwide mandatory deposit-return system; instead, it encourages voluntary, territorially tailored schemes following stakeholder consultation over summer 2026. (ecologie.gouv.fr)
  • France’s recycling rates for plastic packaging (25.7%) and bottles (58.3%) in 2024 lag behind EU averages, prompting a targeted, performance-based policy approach. (ecologie.gouv.fr)
  • EU Regulations mandate by 2030: bans on certain single‑use plastic packaging (e.g. fruits/vegetables under 1.5 kg, individual condiments), minimum collection targets (90% for bottles/cans by 2029), and at least 10% of beverages in reusable packaging. France’s voluntary scheme must still align with these EU-wide requirements. (eur-lex.europa.eu)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did France drop plans for a mandatory plastic bottle deposit?
France dropped the plan after consultations showed a preference for voluntary schemes over a mandatory system.
What alternative to a mandatory deposit system is France proposing?
France recommends that towns and cities set up voluntary deposit schemes for plastic bottles.
What EU law affects plastic packaging and bottles?
The EU will ban single-use plastic packaging for most fresh fruits and vegetables and require 10% of drinks to be in reusable packaging by 2030.
Have other EU countries implemented mandatory deposit systems?
Yes, EU member states like Portugal have introduced mandatory deposit systems for plastic bottles.

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