France Cancels Mandatory Plastic Bottle Deposit, Proposes Voluntary Schemes
Overview of France's Plastic Bottle Deposit Policy Changes
PARIS, Sept 7 (Reuters) - France dropped plans to make deposits on plastic bottles mandatory, instead proposing towns and cities set up voluntary schemes.
Official Statement from the French Environment Ministry
• No mandatory deposit system will be put in place, the French environment ministry said in a statement released on Friday.
Consultation Process and Stakeholder Involvement
• The decision not to enforce a deposit on plastic bottles follows a three-month consultation with towns and cities, plastic bottles companies and recycling companies, it said.
European Union Regulations on Packaging and Reusability
Upcoming EU Packaging Laws
• In the European Union, a law aimed at reducing the environmental impact of packaging will ban single-use plastic packaging for most fresh fruits and vegetables under 1.5 kg from 2030. It also mandates that 10% of most drinks be sold in reusable packaging by 2030.
Examples from Other EU Member States
Portugal's Approach
• EU member states such as Portugal have set up mandatory deposit systems for plastic bottles.
(Reporting by Inti Landauro; Editing by Alexander Smith)