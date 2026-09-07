France Cancels Mandatory Plastic Bottle Deposit, Proposes Voluntary Schemes

Overview of France's Plastic Bottle Deposit Policy Changes

PARIS, Sept 7 (Reuters) - France dropped plans to make deposits on plastic bottles mandatory, instead proposing towns and cities set up voluntary schemes.

Official Statement from the French Environment Ministry

• No mandatory deposit system will be put in place, the French environment ministry said in a statement released on Friday.

Consultation Process and Stakeholder Involvement

• The decision not to enforce a deposit on plastic bottles follows a three-month consultation with towns and cities, plastic bottles companies and recycling companies, it said.

European Union Regulations on Packaging and Reusability

Upcoming EU Packaging Laws

• In the European Union, a law aimed at reducing the environmental impact of packaging will ban single-use plastic packaging for most fresh fruits and vegetables under 1.5 kg from 2030. It also mandates that 10% of most drinks be sold in reusable packaging by 2030.

Examples from Other EU Member States

Portugal's Approach

• EU member states such as Portugal have set up mandatory deposit systems for plastic bottles.

(Reporting by Inti Landauro; Editing by Alexander Smith)