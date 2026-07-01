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Europeans to fill almost all gaps left by U.S. in NATO defence plans, source says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 1, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 1, 2026

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Europeans to fill almost all gaps left by US in NATO defence plans, source says

NATO Defence Commitments and Shifting Responsibilities

By Sabine Siebold

Upcoming Ankara Summit and European Contributions

BERLIN, July 1 (Reuters) - NATO is set to announce at next week's Ankara summit that its European members have filled almost all the gaps left by the United States in the alliance's defence plans, a NATO source told Reuters on Wednesday.

Remaining Strategic Bomber Gap

The main gap NATO is still struggling to plug is in strategic bombers, where the U.S. has said it will make only one aircraft available instead of two, said the source, speaking on condition of anonymity.

US Reductions and NATO's Response

The U.S. told its allies in May that it had decided to shrink the pool of military capabilities committed to the transatlantic alliance in a crisis, raising urgent questions as leaders prepare for a NATO summit in Ankara on July 7 to 8.

Ending "Unhealthy Co-Dependence"

The move is meant to gradually end an "unhealthy co-dependence" on U.S. forces as Washington faces the potential of simultaneous conflicts in multiple theatres, according to NATO's top commander, U.S. Air Force General Alexus Grynkewich.

European Allies Increase Contributions

In mid-June, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said other allies were increasing their contributions and would fill "a lot" of the gaps but did not give any details. 

Asked for comment, a NATO spokesperson referred to these remarks by Rutte.    

Details of US Capability Reductions

The U.S. did not publicly disclose details of its reductions, but they range from refuelling aircraft to fighter jets, drones and ships, according to figures provided to Reuters by a military source.

Specific Reductions in Aircraft and Naval Assets

The number of U.S. F-15 and F-15E fighter jets available to NATO will fall by a third to 99 and the number of MQ-4 and MQ-9 Reaper drones by half to 12, according to the source.

Impact on Refuelling and Strategic Bombers

The number of KC-135 and KC-46 refuelling aircraft falls to 63 from 79, while only one strategic bomber and aircraft carrier would be allocated, rather than two.

Reductions in Maritime and Submarine Capabilities

The number of maritime patrol aircraft goes down to 15 from 26, the number of destroyers falls to nine from 17, and the only submarine carrying cruise missiles is also cut from the commitments.

Concerns Over Alliance Stability

The NATO alliance is under unprecedented strain, with some European countries concerned that Washington may fulfil repeated threats by U.S. President Donald Trump to withdraw.

(Reporting by Sabine Siebold, editing by Bart Meijer)

Key Takeaways

  • European NATO members and Canada have ramped up contributions to NATO crisis forces to bridge U.S. reductions(internazionale.it).
  • U.S. is cutting assets: fighter jets, tankers, strategic bombers (from two to one), aircraft carrier availability, maritime reconnaissance and refuelling planes(investing.com).
  • Despite the U.S. pullback, NATO officials express confidence allies can make up shortfalls through a mix of other capabilities(apnews.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What gaps did European NATO members fill in defence plans?
European NATO members have filled almost all gaps left by the United States in NATO’s defence plans, except for strategic bombers.
Which gap remains unfilled by NATO members?
The main remaining gap is in strategic bombers, as the US will provide one aircraft instead of two.
Where will NATO announce the filled defence gaps?
NATO will announce the update at the upcoming summit in Ankara, Turkey.
Who reported the updates on NATO's defence plans?
The information was provided by a NATO source to Reuters.

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