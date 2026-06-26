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Europe's heatwave 'virtually impossible' without climate change, scientists say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 26, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: June 26, 2026

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Finance Banking Markets Climate Change Europe

Europe’s Record Heatwave ‘Virtually Impossible’ Without Climate Change

Impact and Causes of Europe’s Extreme Heatwave

By Kate Abnett

Record-Breaking Temperatures Across Europe

BRUSSELS, June 26 (Reuters) - The record-breaking heatwave engulfing Western Europe would have been "virtually impossible" without human-caused climate change, which has made this week's soaring night-time temperatures 100 times more likely than they would have been just two decades ago, scientists said on Friday.

"Over the region studied, this heatwave is the most severe ever recorded," the World Weather Attribution group of climate scientists said in an analysis.

Britain recorded a record-high temperature for June on Thursday, amid the deadly heatwave that has killed dozens, disrupted power supplies and shut schools and cultural landmarks.

Comparisons to Past Heatwaves

Global warming has worsened Europe's heatwaves in just a few decades, the WWA analysis found. A similar heatwave in June 1976 would have been around 3.5 degrees Celsius cooler than this one, WWA said.

Heat Stress in European Cities

Of more than 800 European cities analysed, 45% have recorded, or are forecast to record, their highest heat stress levels for late June, the research found. Heat stress occurs when the body cannot cool itself through sweating.

Drivers of the Heatwave

Greenhouse Gas Emissions and Global Warming

GREENHOUSE GAS EMISSIONS DRIVE WARMING

Scientists have confirmed through years of studies that human-caused global warming is making heatwaves both more likely and intense. Greenhouse gas emissions, mostly from burning coal, oil and gas, have increased the planet's average temperature to around 1.4 C above pre-industrial times in the 19th century, according to the World Meteorological Organization.

Insufficient Action on Climate Change

"We are not doing enough to slow the rate of global warming at the moment. And so as that rate of warming continues ... we should expect to see record temperatures being exceeded more and more frequently," said Clair Barnes, ​a research associate in extreme weather at Imperial College London, who co-authored the WWA analysis.

Europe is the world's fastest-warming continent.

Health and Societal Impacts

Emerging Health Risks

The WWA analysis said the health impacts of this heatwave are just beginning to emerge, and pointed to a scientific study which found more than 60,000 people died from heat-related causes amid a series of heatwaves in the summer of 2022.

Night-Time Temperatures and Health

Health risks in heatwaves are exacerbated by extreme night-time temperatures, which hamper the body's ability to recover from daytime stress. In parts of France, overnight temperatures have stayed above 20 C for more than a week — a temperature threshold known as a "tropical night" — with some nights recording minimum temperatures of nearly 30 C.

Role of El Niño

The El Niño weather pattern, which has ​formed in the tropical Pacific and tends to increase global temperatures, did not contribute to Europe's severe heat, WWA said. 

(Reporting by Kate Abnett in Brussels; Editing by Matthew Lewis)

Key Takeaways

  • WWA analysis finds the June 2026 heatwave was “virtually impossible” in the pre-industrial climate and is now 100–200× more likely due to global warming. (apnews.com)
  • Further context shows Europe is the fastest-warming continent—warming more than twice as fast as the global average, with temperature increases of ~2.2–2.5 °C above pre-industrial levels. (climate.copernicus.eu)
  • Extreme night-time heat (“tropical nights”) and high heat-stress levels—including nighttime temperatures above 20 °C and cities under severe risk—are contributing to serious health, infrastructure, and societal impacts. (axios.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Europe's current heatwave considered 'virtually impossible' without climate change?
Scientists say human-caused climate change has made extreme heatwaves in Europe 100 times more likely compared to two decades ago.
How has Europe's heatwave affected the population and infrastructure?
The heatwave has killed dozens, disrupted power supplies, and led to school and landmark closures.
What role do greenhouse gas emissions play in Europe’s record-breaking temperatures?
Greenhouse gas emissions from coal, oil, and gas have increased global temperatures, intensifying the frequency and severity of heatwaves.
Are high night-time temperatures a concern during the heatwave?
Yes, extreme night-time temperatures reduce the body’s ability to recover, increasing health risks during heatwaves.

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