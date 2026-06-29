EU Warns Netherlands Over Rail Rules and Competition Concerns for NS
European Commission Raises Antitrust and Competition Issues
Commission's Warning to the Netherlands
BRUSSELS, June 29 (Reuters) - The European Commission on Monday said it warned the Netherlands that its rules for allocating slots on its main rail network may breach EU antitrust laws and called on the country to improve competition for international rail passenger services.
Concerns Over NS Priority and Market Impact
The Commission said preliminary findings suggest the rules, which give priority to state-owned Nederlandse Spoorwegen (NS), could distort competition, particularly in international passenger services.
Formal Notice and Next Steps for the Netherlands
The EU sent a formal notice to the Dutch authorities, saying the measures may reinforce NS's dominant position. The Netherlands has two months to respond.
Reporting Credits
(Reporting by Charlotte Van Campenhout, Editing by Inti Landauro)