Austrian supreme court rules against Ryanair add-on fees

Austrian Supreme Court Declares Several Ryanair Add-On Fees Unlawful

Overview of the Austrian Supreme Court Ruling Against Ryanair

Background of the Case

June 29 (Reuters) - Low-cost carrier Ryanair lost a case before Austria's Supreme Court over some of its passenger fees including a charge for airport check-in, the Austrian Consumer Information Association said on Monday.

Austria is the latest country to rule against some of Ryanair's charges. Last week, the airline said it would remove charges for parents to sit with their children after the British competition watchdog launched an inquiry into the policy.

Details of the Court Decision

Unlawful Clauses Identified

The Austrian court ruled on May 14 that 14 clauses in Ryanair's terms and conditions are unlawful, the consumer group, known as VKI, said. VKI had brought the case on behalf of the Austrian government.

Specific Fees Targeted

The ruling concerns fees including a €55 ($63) airport check-in charge, €15 for printing a boarding pass, a €25 infant fee and a name-change fee of up to €160. The court said it was problematic that some charges could also apply in situations where the airline might be at fault.

Transparency and Consumer Protection

"The Supreme Court made clear that additional charges must be transparent and must not unfairly disadvantage consumers," Petra Leupold, head of VKI's legal department, said.

Potential Impact for Passengers

VKI said the decision could open the door for passengers to reclaim fees already paid.

Ryanair's Response and Next Steps

Company's Position

Ryanair rejected parts of the consumer group's interpretation and said the court had not declared its pricing model unlawful nor ordered retroactive reimbursements. A spokesperson said that VKI had been unsuccessful with such claims in two lower courts.

Implementation of the Ruling

The court requires Ryanair to stop using the contested clauses in Austria within three months.

Additional Information

($1 = 0.8760 euros)

(Reporting by Alexandra Schwarz-Goerlich, writing by Cian Muenster; Editing by Susan Fenton)