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EDF pauses Edison stake sale plan as gas supply uncertainty clouds outlook - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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EDF pauses Edison stake sale plan as gas supply uncertainty clouds outlook

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 14, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 14, 2026

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EDF Pauses Edison Stake Sale Due to Uncertain Qatari Gas Supplies

EDF's Stake Sale Plans Impacted by Qatari Gas Supply Disruptions

By Francesca Landini

Background on the Stake Sale

MILAN, Oct 14 (Reuters) - France's EDF has put plans to sell a stake in its Italian subsidiary Edison on hold due to uncertainty over gas supplies coming from Qatar, Edison's chief executive said on Wednesday, adding that the process could resume early next year.

Impact of Regional Conflict on Energy Flows

The prolonged conflict between US and Iran has disrupted energy flows passing through the Strait of Hormuz, a key conduit for around one fifth of global liquefied natural gas (LNG) supplies before the start of the war.

Edison's Response to LNG Supply Shortages

Edison has been forced to replace LNG cargoes that QatarEnergy has cancelled since April.

In its last official notice, the Qatari energy group said it would not deliver LNG cargoes to Edison until at least the first half of December.

Statements from Edison CEO Nicola Monti

"At the moment, neither we nor, it seems, QatarEnergy are in a position to make longer-term forecasts. We hope deliveries can resume at the beginning of next year, but we have no visibility at this stage," Edison CEO Nicola Monti said.

(Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Gianluca Semeraro and Giulia Segreti)

Key Takeaways

  • EDF paused Edison stake sale due to LNG supply uncertainty tied to the US‑Iran conflict and disruptions via the Strait of Hormuz (live.euronext.com)
  • QatarEnergy has repeatedly extended force majeure on LNG deliveries to Edison—most recently through early December—impacting dozens of cargos and representing a material volume versus Edison’s annual contract (marketscreener.com)
  • EDF expects to resume the sale process next year, contingent on improved clarity around gas flow and energy market stability (live.euronext.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did EDF pause its Edison stake sale?
EDF paused the Edison stake sale due to uncertainty over gas supplies from Qatar, caused by regional conflict and disrupted LNG deliveries.
When might the Edison stake sale process resume?
The process could resume early next year if gas supply conditions stabilize.
What caused the disruption in Edison's gas supply?
The disruption was caused by cancelled LNG cargoes from QatarEnergy and regional conflict affecting the Strait of Hormuz.
How long will QatarEnergy withhold LNG deliveries to Edison?
QatarEnergy has stated it will not deliver LNG cargoes until at least the first half of December.
What proportion of global LNG supplies pass through the Strait of Hormuz?
Around one fifth of global LNG supplies pass through the Strait of Hormuz.

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