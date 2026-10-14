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H&M says website availability affected by maintenance, not external influence - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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H&M says website availability affected by maintenance, not external influence

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 14, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 14, 2026

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H&M Website Maintenance Causes Unexpected Delay, No External Influence Involved

H&M Digital Platform Update and Service Disruption

Routine Maintenance Update Details

OSLO, Oct 14 (Reuters) - H&M is performing a routine maintenance update on its digital platforms, which is taking longer than expected, affecting the availability of its retail websites, the Swedish company said in a statement to Reuters on Wednesday.

Company Statement on Disruption

The disruption "is not related to any external events or external influence", the company added.

Reporting and Editorial Information

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Essi Lehto)

Key Takeaways

  • The disruption affecting H&M’s digital platforms is caused by an extended routine maintenance update—not any external cyberattack or interference.
  • H&M explicitly denies any relation of the issue to external events or external influence.
  • The company is conducting the maintenance internally, and the situation is expected to be resolved as soon as the update completes.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is H&M's website currently unavailable?
H&M's website availability is affected due to a routine maintenance update taking longer than expected.
Is the H&M website disruption caused by an external event?
No, H&M stated that the disruption is not related to any external events or external influence.
Which part of H&M's business is impacted by the ongoing maintenance?
The availability of H&M's digital retail websites is impacted by the ongoing maintenance.
Who reported the official statement about H&M's website issue?
The official statement was reported by Reuters, citing H&M's direct comment.

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