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Economic pessimism among Russians at highest in at least 20 years, Gallup poll shows - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Economic pessimism among Russians at highest in at least 20 years, Gallup poll shows

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 30, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: June 30, 2026

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Gallup: Economic Pessimism Among Russians Hits 20-Year Peak Amid War, Crisis

Gallup Survey Reveals Deepening Economic and Social Concerns in Russia and Ukraine

Record-High Economic Pessimism Among Russians

June 30 (Reuters) - Russians are more pessimistic about the state of their economy than at any time in the past 20 years, and a majority say living standards are worsening, polling organisation Gallup said in a survey published on Tuesday.

Gallup said 60% of respondents in Russia said economic conditions in the city or area where they lived were getting worse, while only 27% thought they were improving and 9% believed they were remaining the same.

Living Standards and Daily Life

When asked about living standards, 56% said they were worsening, 29% said they were getting better and 14% saw no change.

The phone survey of 1,000 Russians, conducted between March 14 and May 6, reflects gloomy sentiment even before this month's sharp worsening of the fuel supply situation. At a time of high seasonal demand, shortages of gasoline have broken out in many parts of the country after Ukraine intensified strikes on oil refineries.

Confidence in Institutions

Confidence in the Russian military was down to 66%, Gallup found, from 80% in 2022, the year of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, and confidence in the government fell to 53% from 66% in the same period.

Gallup Findings on Ukraine: U.S. Approval and War Sentiment

Gallup also published the results of a survey conducted in Ukraine, which showed that approval of "the job performance of the leadership of the United States" had sunk to 7%, with 79% disapproving.

In the past two decades of Gallup polling across more than 140 countries, no other country has seen a larger drop in U.S. approval over any five-year period, the organisation said.

Political Dynamics and War Attitudes

U.S. President Donald Trump, while sometimes criticising Russia's Vladimir Putin, has also leaned on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to accept a peace deal on terms that Kyiv considers unacceptable, telling him at the White House last year: "You don't have the cards."

Gallup said 24% of respondents said Ukraine should keep fighting until victory, while 66% said it should seek to negotiate an end to the war as soon as possible - little changed since a year ago, when the figures were 24% and 69%, respectively.

The survey of 1,000 Ukrainians, conducted in April, did not ask people what kind of negotiated settlement they would be prepared to accept.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Mark Trevelyan; Editing by Susan Fenton)

Key Takeaways

  • Economic pessimism unprecedented: 60 % say local economy is worsening in latest Gallup poll, a two‑decade high (news.gallup.com).
  • Living standards gloom: 56 % say their standard of living is deteriorating—the first majority in 20 years (news.gallup.com).
  • Fuel crisis amplifies despair: Sharp fuel shortages from sustained Ukrainian drone strikes on refineries have intensified public anxiety (lemonde.fr).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What percentage of Russians believe their local economic conditions are worsening?
According to the Gallup poll, 60% of Russians said economic conditions in their area were getting worse.
How has public confidence in the Russian military changed since 2022?
Confidence in the Russian military dropped to 66% in 2024 from 80% in 2022.
What impact have fuel shortages had on Russian sentiment?
Fuel shortages and high demand have contributed to worsening economic sentiment among Russians.
How do Russians view their living standards according to Gallup?
Gallup reports that 56% of Russians said their living standards were worsening, while 29% see improvement.
What is the current level of confidence in the Russian government?
Confidence in the Russian government has dropped to 53%, down from 66% in 2022.

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