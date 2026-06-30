EU Investigates Align Technology Over Possible Tying of Invisalign and iTero Scanners
European Commission Opens Antitrust Investigation
Background of the Investigation
BRUSSELS, June 30 (Reuters) - The European Commission said on Tuesday that it has opened an antitrust investigation into U.S.-based Align Technology over suspected tying of its iTero intra-oral scanners to Invisalign clear aligners in the European Economic Area.
Reason for the Probe
The probe, prompted by a competitor's complaint, will assess whether the practices breach EU competition rules.
Reporting Details
(Reporting by Charlotte Van Campenhout, Editing by Sharon Singletonby)