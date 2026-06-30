GBAF Logo
EU opens antitrust probe into Align Technology over Invisalign, scanner tying - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

EU opens antitrust probe into Align Technology over Invisalign, scanner tying

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 30, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: June 30, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

EU Investigates Align Technology Over Possible Tying of Invisalign and iTero Scanners

European Commission Opens Antitrust Investigation

Background of the Investigation

BRUSSELS, June 30 (Reuters) - The European Commission said on Tuesday that it has opened an antitrust investigation into U.S.-based Align Technology over suspected tying of its iTero intra-oral scanners to Invisalign clear aligners in the European Economic Area.

Reason for the Probe

The probe, prompted by a competitor's complaint, will assess whether the practices breach EU competition rules.

Reporting Details

(Reporting by Charlotte Van Campenhout, Editing by Sharon Singletonby)

Key Takeaways

  • The probe targets possible tying practices by Align Technology—specifically, requiring iTero scanner use to access Invisalign services within the European Economic Area, as alleged by a competitor and now under EU scrutiny.
  • Align Technology is a major global player in orthodontic technology—best known for Invisalign aligners and iTero scanners—and recently faced investor pressure with Elliott Investment Management building a significant stake to push for performance improvements (en.wikipedia.org).
  • This investigation comes amid heightened EU vigilance on antitrust issues, following cases against tech giants like Amazon, Microsoft, Alphabet, and Apple, reflecting broader concerns around tying, market dominance, and fairness under EU competition rules (marketscreener.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What company is under EU antitrust investigation?
U.S.-based Align Technology is under investigation by the European Commission.
What products are involved in the EU investigation?
The investigation concerns Align Technology's iTero intra-oral scanners and Invisalign clear aligners.
Why did the European Commission open the probe?
The probe was opened after a competitor's complaint about suspected tying practices.
What is the focus of the EU antitrust probe?
The probe will assess if Align Technology’s practices breach EU competition rules by tying products.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for BlackRock cools on emerging markets, sees value in euro government debt

BlackRock cools on emerging markets, sees value in euro government debt

Image for Estonia images show machine guns on Russian LNG carrier in Baltic

Estonia images show machine guns on Russian LNG carrier in Baltic

Image for Agentic AI may require regulatory reform, BOE’s Breeden says

Agentic AI may require regulatory reform, BOE’s Breeden says

Image for Rheinmetall wins Ukraine ammunition order worth high double-digit million euros

Rheinmetall wins Ukraine ammunition order worth high double-digit million euros

Image for UK minded to intervene in Paramount's $110 billion Warner Bros Discovery deal

UK minded to intervene in Paramount's $110 billion Warner Bros Discovery deal

Image for German inflation at 2.4% in June

German inflation at 2.4% in June

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Deutsche Bank sells India retail business to Kotak Mahindra
Deutsche Bank sells India retail business to Kotak Mahindra
Image for Economic pessimism among Russians at highest in at least 20 years, Gallup poll shows
Economic pessimism among Russians at highest in at least 20 years, Gallup poll shows
Image for Volkswagen's crisis in five charts
Volkswagen's crisis in five charts
Image for Analysts dial down oil forecasts as Hormuz reopening eases supply concerns
Analysts dial down oil forecasts as Hormuz reopening eases supply concerns
Image for Sterling snaps three-day winning streak vs dollar, holds firm vs euro
Sterling snaps three-day winning streak vs dollar, holds firm vs euro
Image for Airline SAS orders 18 Airbus A330neo, sources say
Airline SAS orders 18 Airbus A330neo, sources say
Image for Hormuz disruption may have lasting impact on vulnerable economies, UN trade agency says
Hormuz disruption may have lasting impact on vulnerable economies, UN trade agency says
Image for Britain must invest £89 billion to upgrade power grid, operator says
Britain must invest £89 billion to upgrade power grid, operator says
Image for Exclusive-Germany demands $450 billion cut to 'unaffordable' EU budget, document shows
Exclusive-Germany demands $450 billion cut to 'unaffordable' EU budget, document shows
Image for ExxonMobil, QatarEnergy declare Cyprus gas marketable in deal with Nicosia
ExxonMobil, QatarEnergy declare Cyprus gas marketable in deal with Nicosia
Image for EU opens in-depth state aid probe into 2017 capital injection for Post Danmark
EU opens in-depth state aid probe into 2017 capital injection for Post Danmark
Image for Germany's Axel Springer closes acquisition of Telegraph Media Group
Germany's Axel Springer closes acquisition of Telegraph Media Group
View All Finance Posts